TED NUGENT Shares Rare 1970 Video Of THE AMBOY DUKES Performing "Migration" On PBS

Ted Nugent has shared the video below, featuring his early band, The Amboy Dukes, performing "Migration" on PBS in 1970.

Says Nugent: "Why I was born!!! Pay close attention to the astonishing virtuosity of Andy Solomon on keyboards. Dave Palmer drums, the amazing Greg Arama on bass guitar and the unbelievable manipulation of that jazz guitar by your Byrdland daddy!

Can you believe the adventurous, mystical talent of those 4 young men uniting for such dynamic musical sonic adventure! Watch it over again when you can, and watch those guys play! Phenom!!!