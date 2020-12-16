TEN Singer GARY HUGHES To Release New Solo Album And "Best Of" Collection In March

Coming March 12, a double dose of Ten/Gary Hughes releases in the form of a new solo album, Waterside, AND a best of collection, Decades, from Hughes. More details and first single from the new solo album coming on January 20. Stay tuned.

Early pre-orders available here.

Waterside tracklisting:

"All At Once It Feels Like I Believe"

"Electra- Glide"

"Lay Down"

"The Runaway Damned"

"Screaming In The Half Light"

"Waterside"

"Video Show"

"Save My Soul"

"Seduce Me"

"When Love Is Done"

Decades tracklisting:

CD1

"First Light"

"Wrecking Machine"

"Perfect Ten"

"In Your Eyes"

"Veritas"

"Dragon Island Cathedral"

"The Night The Love Died"

"This Thing Of Beauty"

"Seducer"

"Look At The Rain"

"It Must Be Love"

"We Walk With Angels"

"Heart Of A Woman"

"The Everlasting Light"

"Precious Ones"

CD2

"Blonde Angel 93’"

"I Won’t Break Your Heart"

"Give My Love A Try"

"The Colours Of My Life"

"Divided We Fall"

"All I Want Is You"

"Wide Awake In Dreamland"

"There By The Grace Of The Gods (Go I)"

"Lies"

"The Miracle Is You"

"Be My Fantasy Tonight"

"This Time"

"Synchronicity"

"All Fall Down"