TESLA Bassist BRIAN WHEAT Announces Live Signing Event For New Autobiography

Tesla bassist. Brian Wheat. lifts the lid on living the rock ’n’ roll life while struggling with anxiety, depression, and other issues seldom discussed by musicians in his new book, Son Of A Milkman: My Crazy Life With Tesla, which will be released on December 15 via Post Hill Press (and co-penned by Chris Epting). Pre-order the book here.

And before its official release, there will be a live signing event on December 9, with details available here.

Brian Wheat is far from your typical rock star. As bassist for the multi-platinum band, Tesla, he’s enjoyed the spoils of success and lived the sex, drugs, and rock ’n’ roll lifestyle to the hilt. But it came at a cost, one that took years to repair.

In this deeply honest and utterly revealing memoir, Wheat sheds light on the many challenges he faces, including bulimia, weight issues, and the crippling anxiety and depression caused by his conditions. Just like the songs his legendary band made, this is no-nonsense, blue-collar storytelling at its best. While revealing the vulnerable human behind the bass guitar, this autobiography also offers tremendous stories of life on the road, and collaborations and encounters with legendary figures like his pals in Def Leppard, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, and Paul McCartney. Son Of A Milkman will entertain, surprise, and inspire longtime fans of this enduring band.

Son Of A Milkman features a foreword by Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott, and was co-written with award-winning journalist and author Chris Epting, whose titles include Adrenalized (co-written with Def Leppard’s Phil Collen) and Change Of Seasons (co-written with John Oates).

Brian Wheat is best known as the bass guitarist of the platinum-selling band, Tesla, which he cofounded in 1982. Tesla became one of the biggest bands of the late 1980s–1990s. Brian owns a recording studio by the name of J Street Recorders in Sacramento, California. Papa Roach, Tesla, Pat Travers, Deftones, Kodiak Jack, Flashfires, and many others have recorded there. Chris Epting is an award-winning journalist and the author of many books, including Adrenalized (co-written with Def Leppard’s Phil Collen) and Change Of Seasons (co-written with John Oates).

A Conversation with Brian Wheat:

Q: What inspired you to write Son of a Milkman?

A: "When I was going through my initial therapy, my therapist told me the best way to let things go was to write things down – and perhaps do a book. That was more than 25 years ago and today more than ever it really made sense because we are not getting any younger."

Q: What do you hope is the biggest takeaway from the book?

A: "Two things: I hope Tesla fans get the history as I remember it. Each band member has his own perspective but this is mine. Second: I hope that people who suffer from depression, anxiety etc. will now understand that even guys in rock bands deal with this stuff and that you can live through it."

Q: Can you talk about your favorite memory you have with Tesla?

A: "Too many, but one big one was the night we all got back to Sacramento in 2000 before a sold-out arena crowd."

Q: Is there a specific moment in your career that stands out when you felt like the band officially “made it”?

A: "When we saw 'Love Song' all over the radio and MTV – that was when I finally saw everything I had dreamed of."

Q: We often hear about the appeal of the sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle, but why do you think it’s important to shine a light on the struggles musicians face as well?

A: "Because it’s not all glamor. There’s lots of hard work and sacrifice with no rewards or pay off - it can lead to drink, drugs, loneliness and depression. It’s an intangible business with no guarantees."

Q: What is something readers would be surprised to learn about you?

A: "That I have a soft side."

Q: What is the best piece of advice anyone has ever given you?

A: "My mom - two things - anything that goes up has to come down, and always save half of what you make."