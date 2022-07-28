Texas Rockers PULSE To Release Dragonfly Album In August

Texas rockers, Pulse, announce their new album Dragonfly, to be released digitally on all platforms worldwide on August 12 via Dark Star Records. Pre-order the album here.

Talking about their new album the band said, “This album is our most diverse yet, I think Dragonfly is the perfect name for an album that can move in so many directions musically.”

"Pulse is one the most hi calibre bands that I've ever worked with, and there latest release only proves my point." - Jeffrey A. Swanson / President / Dark Star Records

Tracklisting:

"Perfect Like You"

"Wrecking Ball"

"Wake Up"

"Hollowed (Hollow II)"

"Like A Prayer"

"Pendulum"

"Part Of Me"

"The Wave Between Two"

"Until The Night"

"Rocklahoma"

"The Wave Between Two" video:

- Engineer/Producer – Chris Hunter Marshall

- Studio – Tonal Records

- Nakoa Arnold – Bass guitar on “The Wave Between Two”

Pulse started in the summer of 2011 and over the past decade has become a staple band in the Dallas Fort Worth music scene. Pulse has opened for acts like Puddle of Mudd, Sebastian Bach, Seasons After, Smile Empty Soul, Trapt, The Dreaming, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Saliva, Buck Cherry, Hed PE, Alien Ant Farm, Candlelight Red, Steven Tyler, Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, Korn, Nothing More and many others.

With an established following in Dallas, Chicago, St Louis, and several other cities, Pulse has made regular touring trips across the US, from New Hampshire to California and everywhere in between. Their versatile and relatable music is sure to have something for everyone. The live show is engaging and memorable and features emotionally charged performances from all of the bands members which sound as good on a stage as they do in a studio.

Pulse hits the road this fall, including a prestigious date at the 2022 Rocklahoma Festival with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth.

Tour dates:

August

19 - The Rail Club Live - Fort Worth, TX

September

4 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

5 - BlackHawk Casino - Shawnee, OK

October

22 - 19th Hole - Houston, TX (with 12 Years Driven)

Pulse lineup:

Sean Yeaney - Vocals

James Brennaman - Guitar

Justin Rainbolt - Guitar

Eric Fox - Drums

David Hopkins - Bass

Tina Grace - Keyboard, Vocal