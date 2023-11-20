THE BABYS - Live At The Bottom Line, 1979 Album Due In January; Video Trailer

Omnivore Recordings has announced Live At The Bottom Line, 1979, a previously unissued performance of The Babys at New York’s legendary Bottom Line club. Recorded on the Head First tour, the show contains three new-at-the-time songs making their official debut including an early version of “Anytime,” as well as the hits “Every Time I Think Of You,” “Head First,” and “Isn’t It Time.” Live At The Bottom Line, 1979 will be released on January 5.

After signing with Chrysalis Records for - at the time - the highest paid contract for a new band, The Babys released their self-titled debut in 1976, with Broken Heart following the next year, containing the Top 20 hit “Isn’t It Time.” Released at the end of 1978, Head First arrived, and the newly expanded band featuring future-Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain and bassist Ricky Philips hit the road. (Waite, Cain, and Philips would later reunite in the platinum-selling act Bad English, whose “When I See You Smile” hit #1 in 1989.)

The Babys played two nights at New York’s fabled Bottom Line in early 1979, showcasing not only material from their first three albums, but debuting a trio of new songs. One track, “Crystal Ball,” would appear in a different form as “Anytime” on 1981’s Union Jacks; another, “Stick To Your Guns,” was recorded for that album but never issued; and a third, “Loaded,” existed only in their live shows. Those three tracks, coupled with the rest of their 11-track set, are finally available on Live At The Bottom Line, 1979. All performances are previously unissued.

Featuring their hits “Isn’t It Time” and Head First’s “Every Time I Think Of You” (both of which hit #13 on the Billboard charts), fan favorites, and three new tracks unavailable anywhere else, The Babys’ Live At The Bottom Line, 1979 is an important document in the history of The Babys, and a fascinating listen to the band at the peak of their creativity in a stellar performance at a legendary venue.

Watch a trailer below, and pre-order the album here.

Live At The Bottom Line, 1979 tracklisting:

"Head First"

"Give Me Your Love"

"Run To Mexico"

"California"

"Every Time I Think Of You"

"Stick To Your Guns"

"Crystal Ball" (aka "Anytime")

"Isn’t It Time"

"Lookin’ For Love"

"Money (That’s What I Want)"

"Loaded"