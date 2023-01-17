The Best Slots At Pin-Ap

At the top of the Pin up homepage there are general sections, below there are categories with games (Casinos, Live Dealers, Sports, Live betting). The target audience of the portal is residents of Azerbaijan and CIS countries, therefore the platform is fully translated into Azerbaijani. 15 other languages are also available.

Users in the https://casino-pin-up-official-site.com/ are provided with the confidentiality of personal data and the honesty of the game thanks to the work of a random number generator. Answers to any questions can be obtained in an online chat, the operators of which work around the clock. The gaming hall features about 2,000 slot machines from 30 developers, including manufacturers such as NetEnt, Microgaming and others. Classic slot machines, the latest slots with progressive jackpots and original bonus options, a large number of table and card games, tables with real croupiers are available to visitors of the official website. For maximum convenience of players, all gaminators are divided into categories. A convenient filter is available to search for gambling games. New slots often appear on the official website of the club.

Casino promotions and bonuses

Upon registration, each client is entitled to a 100% welcome bonus package for 5 deposits to the account in combination with 200 free spins in the Starburst slot machine (20 spins per day for 10 days). The x25 wager is active. Players are also guaranteed a 10% monthly cashback. For sports betting enthusiasts, there is a 500 AZT freebet with an x3 wager. Pin up customers with a confirmed phone number can activate the bonus. You can perform this procedure through a special tab in the profile.

You should also pay attention to the loyalty program. Each player accumulates comp points for the bets made, which can be exchanged for various bonuses. Weekly lotteries are held on the site. Each player can get an unlimited number of lottery tickets. The draw is held at the end of the week, and the winners receive comp points. Pin up also hosts daily tournaments with a prize pool of up to $5,000.

Playing for real money

There are a large number of ways to top up your account for playing for money. The money is credited to the account immediately. The minimum deposit depends on the choice of the replenishment method (from 100 to 500 AZT). The minimum amount for an application for withdrawal of winnings is 150 AZT, and the maximum is $ 100,000 for 30 days. Applications are processed on average in 2 hours for withdrawal to electronic wallets and in 3 days for transfer to bank cards. If a player wants to withdraw an amount of $ 1000 or more, then he must go through the identity verification procedure. To do this, the user needs to send a scan of the passport to the Pin up operators. If the data matches those specified in the profile, the money is withdrawn.

Site Blocking Bypass – working mirror

Since Pin up is a very popular platform, at any moment the resource can be crowded with customers. There may be a technical failure on the site. Also, such clubs are periodically blocked by providers. To gamble at any time, you need to use the club's mirror. This is a backup copy of the official website, which differs only in the address. Now Pin up has a large number of working mirrors. Gamblers can get a list of current links in an online chat or use a search engine.