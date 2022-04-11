THE BLACK CROWES Cover THE ROLLING STONES, T. REX, DAVID BOWIE And Others On Upcoming EP; Video Trailer
April 11, 2022, 6 hours ago
The Black Crowes will release 1972, an Amazon Original EP, on May 4. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the greatest records ever made. the forthcoming EP is a collection of songs from legendary artists including The Temptations, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, and more.
Pre-order here, and watch a video trailer below.
Tracklisting:
"Rocks Off" (The Rolling Stones)
"The Slider" (T. Rex)
"You Wear It Well" (Rod Stewart)
"Easy To Slip" (Little Feat)
"Moonage Daydream" (David Bowie)
"Papa Was A Rollin' Stone" (The Temptations)
Trailer:
(Photo - Wes Orshoski)