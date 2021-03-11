THE CRYPT Release "Into The Crypt" Single And Music Video

Here they come... the hottest unsigned band on the planet. From the depths of hell comes a band of halfdead and misfits, led by their mysterious guardian The Queen Of The Damned. At night they come out from their underground crypt to drink human blood and briefly visit the world of the living. They have also arrived to play some shithot metal for both dead and breathing.

The Crypt have existed for nearly two years, and their album was recorded before and during the pandemic. The band will tour the world as soon as the the corona plague is over. Queen Of The Damned and her band of undead misfits and freaks will remain anonymous until the end of the world as we know it.

The first single from the album is "Into The Crypt". Stream the song here, and watch a music video, produced by none other than Cioreanu Costin, below: