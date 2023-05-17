The Former Rising Pune Supergiant

Rising Pune Supergiant was a franchise cricket team that represented the city of Pune in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Visit 1xBet to place bets for cricket game on the best matches of the great IPL too.

The team was owned by Sanjiv Goenka's RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, and played in the IPL for two seasons - 2016 and 2017.

The team was formed in 2016, when the Pune Warriors India franchise was dissolved. The team was named Rising Pune Supergiants initially, but was later changed to Rising Pune Supergiant for the 2017 season.

A team full of great players and huge struggles

Rising Pune Supergiant was led by former Indian captain MS Dhoni in both seasons. The team's head coach was Stephen Fleming, who had previously coached the Chennai Super Kings.

In the team's inaugural season, they finished in seventh place out of eight teams. The team struggled with injuries to key players, such as:

● Kevin Pietersen;

● Faf du Plessis;

● and MS Dhoni himself.

In 2017, the team made several key acquisitions in the IPL auction, including the likes of Ben Stokes, Imran Tahir, and Jaydev Unadkat. The team performed much better in this season, finishing second in the league table and qualifying for the playoffs.

Last season and collapse

In the playoffs, Rising Pune Supergiant defeated the Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier to book their place in the final against the Rising Sun Hyderabad. In the final, the team fell short, losing by just one run in a thrilling encounter.

Following the 2017 season, the franchise was disbanded by the IPL governing council. This decision was made as part of the IPL's policy to limit the number of teams in the league to eight.

Despite only playing for two seasons, Rising Pune Supergiant left a lasting impression on the IPL. The team was known for its aggressive approach to the game, and had some of the best players in the world in its ranks. While the team may no longer exist, its legacy will live on in the memories of cricket fans around the world.