THE GODZ Announce New Album And New Band Member

The Godz have announced the release of their new album, Resurrected, due for release in fall 2023. CD pre-sale is underway here, with approximate shipping date of September 15. Information on other formats, such as vinyl and cassette will be available soon.

Tracklisting:

"Here Comes Trouble"

"Crazy Raised Me Right"

"Ass, Gas, Or Grass"

"Never Gonna Change"

"Hard Road"

"Chest Fever" (Live Bonus Track)

The new CD features the current lineup of original founding member Mark Chatfield (guitars), Sav Ramey (bass, vocals), Keith Pickens (drums), and Julie Neal (backing vocals). The CD release party will be held in Columbus, Ohio on November 24, at The King of Clubs.

In additional news, on July 14, The Godz welcomed guitarist Steve Mitchell to the lineup. More information on Steve, as well as further band info and show dates, can be found here.