THE GRANDMASTER Feat. EDGUY, SINISTRA Members Release "Black Sun" Single / Video; New Album Out Now

The Grandmaster released their new album, Black Sun, on January 12. ​Following their explosive 2021 debut, Skywards, this remarkable band, led by German guitarist Jens Ludwig (co-founder of Edguy), is set to deliver a powerful fusion of power and melody with a distinctive Teutonic twist.

Check out the official video for new single, "Black Sun", below.

Keen to hit the road to promote further releases, Danish vocalist Peer Johansson has been welcomed into the fold for the recording of ‘Black Sun’, the group’s follow-up record. Celebrated for his contributions to bands such as Fate, Ureas and Pentakill, Johansson’s voice is characterised by its warmth and an impressive range that has seen him compared to fellow hard rock titans like Rob Halford, Jorn Lande and Udo Dirkschneider.

Musically exuding infectious grooves and again displaying the exceptional prowess of Ludwig with a series of rhythmic riffs and captivating solos, the stellar vocal performances delivered by one of the genre's hidden gems is the icing on the cake.

Ludwig was thrilled to get Peer on board for the follow-up: “I’ve actually been a fan of Peer’s for decades and own all the Fate albums he was involved in. The excitement was back for this second record and it was great to see the songs take shape from their original demo form and also see how Peer’s voice has developed over the years.”

For his part, Johansson describes Black Sun as “a fantastic collaboration from inception to completion. When I first heard Jens’ riffs, I was completely blown away. His guitar playing is absolutely mind-blowing and has left me with a sore neck from all the headbanging! He plays like a musical deity and I feel honoured to be part of this extraordinary project. I can't wait to share the stage with him during live shows and give it everything we've got.”

Guided by the ubiquitous Alessandro Del Vecchio, who plays bass and keyboards while also making a significant contribution to its superb production, Black Sun is a dynamic and captivating album that sees in 2024 with a massive metallic bang.

Tracklist:

"Black Sun

"Watching the End

"While the Sun Goes Down

"Learn to Forgive

"Heaven’s Calling

"Something More

"Fly, Icarus Fly

"I’m Alive

"What We Can Bear

"Soul Sacrifice

"Into the Dark



The Grandmaster line-up:

Peer Johansson - vocals

Jens Ludwig - guitars

Alessandro Del Vecchio - bass, keyboards

Brett Jones - keyboards

Mirko De Maio - drums