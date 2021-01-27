THE HOLLYWOOD STARS To Release "Escape" (Live) Single In February

The Hollywood Stars will release their new single, "Escape" (Live) on February 15 via Golden Robot Records.

The Hollywood Stars released their version of "King Of The Night Time World" in December via Golden Robot Records a song they originally recorded in 1974 and was later recorded by KISS and released in 1976 on the Destroyer album.

Now they are set to release a new single "Escape" (Live). Recorded live at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in 2019, this is the original version of the Alice Cooper song, "Escape", performed by the original band. This is a much more rock and roll version than Cooper’s 1975 recording complete with the energy of a live recording. This was the band’s return to the club that was their home in the mid-70s.

It would seem like every nook and cranny in rock ‘n’ roll history has been explored ad infinitum by this point. Countless books and magazine articles have been written, painstakingly excavating the lives and careers of everyone from Chuck Berry to Aerosmith, Wanda Jackson to Arcade Fire. But what if there was a band with deep roots whose story had barely been broached?

A band with direct ties to Little Richard, The Kinks, The Mamas & the Papas, The Electric Prunes, The Strawberry Alarm Clock, Alice Cooper, KISS, Iggy Pop, The Runaways, The Flamin’ Groovies, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Steppenwolf, Meat Loaf, and Blue Cheer.

Such a band does exist. They are The Hollywood Stars. And now, after more than 40 years apart, they are performing together again and making new music.

Pre-order/pre-save "Escape" (Live) here.

The Hollywood Stars lineup:

Ruben De Fuentes - Lead guitar

Scott Phares - Lead vocals

Terry Rae - Drums, vocals

Chezz Monroe - Second guitar

John Schayer - Bass guitar, vocals