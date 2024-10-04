THE HU Pay Tribute To IRON MAIDEN With Cover Of "The Trooper"; Music Video

With over 830M all-time streams, #1 charting albums, multiple sold-out headlining tours across the globe, appearances at major festivals worldwide, recognition from top government agencies and officials, and collaborations with some of rock’s biggest names, The HU have brought Mongolian music to the forefront with their innovative brand of ‘Hunnu Rock.’ They will now bring their unparalleled and immersive performance to audiences across North America as they join forces with rock legends Iron Maiden as direct support on their “Future Past” arena tour starting tonight, October 4 in San Diego, CA. The HU have paid tribute to Iron Maiden by today releasing a cover version of one of the band’s most popular songs, “The Trooper”.

Founding member, Lead Throat Singer, and Morin Khuur musician GALA excitedly states: “The HU is thrilled to be on Iron Maiden’s Future Past Tour in North America. For us, this tour represents an important milestone for the Mongolian music industry and a historical step towards world stage. As a special thank you, and out of huge respect as fans of the band, we covered their legendary song ‘The Trooper’ and are happy to be sharing that with you ahead of this tour!”

Stream The HU’s version of “The Trooper” now across all digital platforms here. Watch the music video below.

The HU will also perform a series of headlining shows throughout the tour with special guests The Funeral Portrait. See all upcoming dates below. Tickets and VIP upgrades are available now, here.

The HU tour dates:

October

4 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre &

5 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena &

8 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum &

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center &

12 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst ^

14 - Portland, OR - MODA Center &

15 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory ^

16 - Tacoma, WA -Tacoma Dome &

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center &

19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena &

21 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom ^

22 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center &

24 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena &

25 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues ^

26 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena &

27 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre &

28 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre ^

30 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell &

31 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City ^

November

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center &

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center &

4 - Albany, NY - Empire Live ^

6 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center &

7 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center ^

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena &

9 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center &

12 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena &

13 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center &

15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues ^

16 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena &

17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center &

& with Iron Maiden

^ with The Funeral Portrait