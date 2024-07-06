THE MARS VOLTA Drummer PHILO TSOUNGUI Hears RUSH For The First Time Without Drum Tracks; Teaches Herself To Play "Limelight" (Video)

Drumeo recently issued a For The First Time challenge to The Mars Volta drummer Philo Tsoungui. Check it out below.

Drumeo. "Take a sneak peek into the mind of Philo Tsoungui – drummer for The Mars Volta. Watch as she listens to 'Limelight' by Rush for the very first time and attempts to play along. How does she immediately craft an appropriate drum part? Tune in and find out."