THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Announce "Death To False AOR" Australian Tour

Hardline Media proudly presents... The Night Flight Orchestra - "Death To False AOR" Australian Tour.

Ladies and Gentlemen, please ensure your seatbelt is fastened... Cabin Crew, please engage all doors for landing... as the The Night Flight Orchestra descend Down Under!

For their first time in Australia, the band that formed as an idea between friends from several well known rock/metal bands (Soilwork, Arch Enemy, Mean Streak) almost a decade ago and have been dropping jaws ever since... arrive Down Under for three exclusive shows.

With five albums already under their belt, two nominations for the Swedish Grammies, countless live shows and praises from fans and media alike, TNFO have steadily upped their game when it comes to paying tribute to a decade that influences all sorts of people and even industries to this day - the 80s. With hits like "Domino", "Lovers In The Rain", "West Ruth Ave", "Divinyls" and "This Time", the band manages to maintain a variety of vibes and emotions with every album. From hard rocking tunes, poppy digressions to progressive epics, disco-esque songs and deliciously cheesy yet loveable ballads... they will take you on quite the heady journey!

In 2020, TNFO had just released their recent record, Aeromantic, and kicked off their European tour in support of it, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. The band didn’t step back and accept the situation but decided to do what they do best instead... keep astro-travelling!

The second part of the Aeromantic saga really captures what this band is all about: being in motion and romanticizing what it is to travel, sometimes even with a broken heart - yet also accompanied with the good things in life. From songs like "White Jeans", which is yet another jaw-dropping, classic rock gem about hot young love, cramped with nostalgia... to “Change”, which encompasses all the vibes you know from your favourite decade: Urgency, emotion, warmth and excitement. Then to groovy, danceable songs like “Chardonnay Nights”, a groovy, dreamy, yet uplifting homage to parties and hot love, or “Burn For Me”, a true, feel-good anthem for the Summer - driving people to dance in the streets, all worries aside... to a brighter future.

With all that new greatness up their sleeves, The Night Flight Orchestra are ready to take Australia by storm! So dust off your gold lamé and light up that hairspray and do not miss the inaugural arrival of the one and only TNFO!

Three exclusive shows only! There will be extremely limited VIP meet and greet tickets available.

Cheaper pre-sale, early bird tickets on sale Monday, April 24 at 10 AM, AEST. These are strictly limited, and there is no booking fee... so save some bucks and get in early. Early bird tickets via hardlinemedia.net.

Limited VIP Meet & Greet packages include:

- Early access to the show and merch stand

- Get a photo on your phone/device with the band

- Australian tour poster to get signed by the band

- Exclusive VIP lanyard/laminate

- Bring along three personal items to get signed

- VIP ticket includes entry to the show

Tour dates:

August

3 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo

4 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

5 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

General public tickets on sale Wednesday, April 26 at 10 AM, AEST.

Earlier this month, The Night Flight Orchestra released their first new music of 2023. After a successful run of European dates last November, and the completion of an outstanding leg through Scandinavia in March, the Swedes follow up with their new single, "The Sensation". The new song pays tribute to late guitarist David Andersson.

"The Sensation" is accompanied by a brand new music video, which can be viewed below. Stream the new song here.

The Night Flight Orchestra about the single: "'The Sensation' is the first in a series of brand new singles being released this year. It carries everything this band is about: glorious riffage, soaring vocals, infectious rhythms and unforgettable melodies. The lyric is also a tribute to the late great David Andersson and the many journeys Björn shared with him."

Singer Björn Strid comments: “This video shows the rise of a very young female star and the realization of what goes on behind the curtains, when the glitter fades. It shatters her universe but she rises above it in her grand debut in this deliciously tacky game show, where in the end winners are made and losers fade.



The cover art is also inspired by a written note, that David Andersson left us all with: 'Should anybody be reading this, I want you to know that I now am an astronaut. I’m on my way, somewhere out in space, with the aim of eventually being transformed into a ball of ice, with a tail of fire.'"