THE PUMPS To Release 40th Anniversary Edition Of Gotta Move Album; First Time On CD

You look pretty cool,

You look pretty nice

Well let me give you a little advise

You driving me into a nervous wreck

And all I want is a little success

Just a little success

Just a little success

- The Pumps, “Success”, 1980

The music roots of Winnipeg, Manitoba run deep with more than “just a little success” with the international prominence of Neil Young, The Guess Who, B.T.O. and Burton Cummings setting a high standard. Throughout the 70s a homegrown rock sound continued to evolve in Western Canada and while acts like Loverboy and Trooper were finding international success, The Prairies would brew their own driving beats with acts like Streetheart, Harlequin, Queen City Kids and... The Pumps.

Formed in 1978 by taking their name from a random pick in a local phone book, The Pumps consisted of the unmistakable vocals of bassist Chris Burke-Gaffney and drummer Terry Norman Taylor (TNT). Joined by quirky guitarist Lou Petrovich, who was compared to greats like Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page, and Brent Diamond's tapestry of keyboards creating a lush background, The Pumps unique blend of infectious pop/rock and high energy live shows made them a regular on the touring circuit opening for acts such as AC/DC, Triumph and Styx.

The Pumps quickly signed an international recording deal with Polydor Records in 1979 and flew to Le Studio in Morin Heights, Quebec to record their debut album with British producers Phil Chapman and Jon Astley at the helm. Gotta Move was released in 1980 to critical acclaim. The powerful singles “Success,” “Coffee With The Queen” and “Bust The TV” become staples on Canadian rock radio airwaves through the 80s.

In 1983, the group signed with CBS/Portrait, changed their name to Orphan and released two more albums. The single “Miracle” was a top 10 hit. In 1991, Burke-Gaffney and Taylor briefly reunited to release one album as The Deadbeat Honeymooners.

Vocalist Chris Burke-Gaffney would go on to form CBG Artist Development to manage and develop singer/songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk, co-writing and producing her Juno Award-winning and triple-platinum album, Under These Rocks and Stones. He continues to develop new artists gaining accolades, chart success and Juno nominations along the way.

The unique story of The Pumps & Orphan was told by film maker Terry Goring in the 2016 documentary “Just Little Success.” The group continues to perform live on the classic rock circuit as The Pumps & Orphan with Burke-Gaffney, Taylor, Diamond and Orphan guitarist Steve McGovern.

Gotta Move is finally released on CD for the first time by Music In Motion Entertainment as Gotta Move - The 40th Anniversary Edition. Fully remastered, Gotta Move includes four bonus tracks : An early live recording of “Bust The TV,” an equally early recording of “Steel & Iron” (which would eventually appear on the Orphan disc Salute), the radio edit of their biggest hit “Success” and a brand new acoustic version of “Coffee With The Queen.”

The release will be available Friday, July 30. Gotta Move is licensed for distribution by Music In Motion Entertainment, available through their webstore on RockPaperMerch.com.