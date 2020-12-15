THE RODS To Collaborate With High Roller Records On 40th Anniversary Catalog Reissues; FRED COURY-Mixed "Crank It Up" Digital Single Out Now

The Rods, who have 40 years of heavy metal history with many classic albums and legendary metal hits, are set to collaborate with High Roller Records on 40th anniversary reissues of their catalog.

Says drummer Carl Canedy: "I am thrilled that High Roller Records are doing official reissues of the entire The Rods catalog! From original sources and with high-quality artwork, as well as bonus material. Finally the fans will have the chance to purchase The Rods‘ music as it was intended. It has been an amazing journey and after 40 years we are happy that the fans have this opportunity! There has been various bootleg and low-fi stuff released over the years so this is very exciting for the band as well!"

The reissues will be available in late summer/ autumn 2021.

To celebrate this and 40 years of The Rods, the band has available on all digital platforms the new 2020 40th anniversary version of "Crank It Up" mixed by the brilliant Fred Coury.

The Rods are an American heavy metal band formed in 1980 by David "Rock" Feinstein (guitar, vocals), Steven Starmer (bass, vocals), and Carl Canedy (drums, vocals). Their first album was originally released independently as Rock Hard in 1980 and the following year the band was signed by Arista Records, who reordered the album tracks and released it simply titled The Rods. Their second album, Wild Dogs, followed in 1982. All in all the band has released eight studio albums so far.