This FLEETWOOD MAC Classic Came From The Worst Chapter In Rock’s Ultimate Soap Opera; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, it’s one of the darkest days of one of the rock era’s most storied bands. 1987's Tango In The Night was Fleetwood Mac’s second biggest record. Most people forget that. It also had more hits than any of their albums tied with Rumours with 'Little Lies', 'Everywhere', 'Seven Wonders', and 'Big Love'. Already known for having more than their fair share of secrets, intrigue, and infighting, one tragic day after recording Tango In The Night took the band’s brand of musical mayhem to an entirely new level… leaving one band member, Stevie Nicks, fearing for her life. And another, Lindsey Buckingham, outright quit the band for good. Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks were both struggling with substance abuse and Christine McVie felt pushed out of the creative cycle. John McVie hadn’t played in so long that he was rusty, but through all this turmoil they managed to record a hit song so magical, so joyful… even happy-go-lucky, that it puts you in a good mood even time you hear it. So could that joy and the record's success overcome the drama? Stick around to find out. The story is coming up, next on the Professor Of Rock."