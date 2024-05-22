THOMAS ZWIJSEN Shares Acoustic Guitar Cover Of THE WHO’s “Behind Blue Eyes”

Thomas Zwijsen is back with another acoustic guitar cover, this time giving The Who’s “Behind Blue Eyes” a classical fingerstyle arrangement.

Thomas says: “‘Behind Blue Eyes’ was released by The Who in 1971 as a single for the Who's next album, written by Pete Townshend. Famous covers were done by Limp Bizkit, Within Temptation, Paula Fernandes, Sheryl Crow and many more.”

Find Thomas’ tabs and guitar tutorials at kingofthestrings.com.