Drummer Thomen Stauch (ex-Blind Guardian, Mentalist, Dawn Of Amber) has released the video below, in which he and friends Tino Hevia (Reveal, Darksun, ex-Nörthwind), Rob Lundgren (Mentalist, Reveal) and Dani Fernandez (Dark Moor, Holycide) perform a cover of Iron Maiden's "Stranger In A Strange Land" from the 1986 album, Somewhere In Time.