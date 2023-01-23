THRON To Release Dust Album In March; Video Teaser

Germany's Thron will release their new album, Dust, on March 31 via Listenable Records.

Formed in 2015 as a project of experienced, devoted musicians from German bands in the Black Forest region, Thron's initial goals were to play authentic black/death in the spirit of the early to mid '90s. Although born in Germany, Thron could originate from a Nordic country from judging their heavy blackened melodic sound.

Thron released their self titled debut album in 2017. The following year saw the release of the much critically acclaimed Abysmal, and the stunning third album Pilgrim, its roaring response vigorously spread the name across the globe thanks to their diabolical twin guitar black/death metal attacks.

The band will release a new video and digital single for the song "Return…" on February 9. An album teaser can be found below.

Dust was recorded at Black Halo Studios Rheinfelden, Chäuer Studios Bärn & RL Studios Freiburg in 2022. Mixed and mastered at Iguana Studios March-Buchheim by Christoph Brandes in October 2022. Artwork by Khaos Diktator Design.

Tracklisting:

"Dying In The Mud"

"Return..."

"The True Belief"

"The Golden Calf"

"Monologue"

"The Eve"

"Into Oblivion" *

"The Tyranny Of I" *

"Face Of Despair"

"The Wrong God"

"Martyr"

* CD/digital bonus tracks

Teaser:

Lineup:

Samca (Vocals)

PVIII (Guitars)

SII (Guitars)

SXIII (Bass)

CII (Drums)

(Photo - Thomas Rossi)