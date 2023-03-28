TIMOTHY BOGART AND JOYCE BIAWITZ Share Stories About KISS And Discuss Upcoming "Spinning Gold" Movie; Video

Episode #520 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast is available for streaming below.

A message states: As we sat down to interview Timothy Bogart, son of Neil Bogart and writer and director of the movie Spinning Gold (in theaters on March 31), Tim asked if we would want to have Joyce Biawitz, his step-mother and Neil Bogart’s second wife, join the interview.

Now if you know your KISStory you will also know that Joyce Biawitz co-managed KISS with Bill Aucion. She was there from the beginning of KISS, eventually marrying Neil Bogart. This was simply a holy grail moment! Nearly two hours later we hung with Tim and Joyce after an interview that took us deep into so much KISStory, so much insight into Neil Bogart, so much insight into Casablanca Records.

If you have even the slightest interest in KISS’ history and the people who helped make them all larger than life… this is a MUST watch interview. Silence your cell phone, get comfortable and prepare travel back to the beginnings of KISS and you will be taken on a journey."