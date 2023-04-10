Today In Metal History 🤘 April 10th, 2023 🤘 EXODUS, RATT, BUDGIE, DEATH ANGEL, HELLYEAH, ELUVEITIE

TALENT WE LOST



John Burke Shelley (BUDGIE) - April 10th, 1950 - January 10th, 2022







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 58th

Tom Hunting (EXODUS) - April 10th, 1965





Happy 60th

Warren Justin DeMartini (RATT) - April 10th, 1963





Happy 51st

Sami Yli-Sirniö (KREATOR, WALTARI) - April 10th, 1972



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th

JETHRO TULL's Heavy Horses - April 10th, 1978



Happy 41st

JETHRO TULL’s The Broadsword and the Beast - April 10th, 1982

Happy 34th

THE CULT’s Sonic Temple - April 10th, 1989





Happy 33rd

DEATH ANGEL’s Act III – April 10th, 1990





Happy 16th

HELLYEAH's Hellyeah - April 10th, 2007

ANDROMEDA's Playing Off The Board - April 10th, 2007

FROM AUTUMN TO ASHES' Holding A Wolf By The Ears - April 10th, 2007





Happy 14th

ELUVEITIE's Evocation I - The Arcane Dominion - April 10th, 2009

Happy 11th

DEMON HUNTER’s True Defiance – April 10th, 2012

EMMURE’s Slave To The Game – April 10th, 2012

JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Demonocracy – April 10th, 2012

MUNICIPAL WASTE’s The Fatal Feast – April 10th, 2012

DIRGE WITHIN’s There Will Be Blood – April 10th, 2012

HORTUS ANIMAE’s Funeral Nation MMXII – April 10th, 2012

IGNITOR’s Year Of The Metal Tiger – April 10th, 2012

PELICAN’s Ataraxia/Taraxis (EP) – April 10th, 2012

SUSPYRE’s The Cycle – April 10th, 2012

UNDEADS EXITS WOUNDS’ Merry Go Round 2 – April 10th, 2012







Happy 10th

GHOST’s Infestissumam - April 10th, 2013

Happy 3rd

ARCHGOAT - Black Mass XXX - April 10th, 2020

AZUSA - Loop of Yesterdays - April 10th, 2020

BENIGHTED - Obscene Repressed - April 10th, 2020

DREAM ON, DREAMER - What If I Told You It Doesn't Get Better - April 10th, 2020

METAL CHURCH - From the Vault - April 10th, 2020

NIGHTWISH - Human. :II: Nature. - April 10th, 2020





Happy 2nd

ARION - Vultures Die Alone - April 9, 2021

BLAZE BAYLEY - War Within Me - April 9, 2021

DALRIADA - Őszelő - April 9, 2021

DEVIL SOLD HIS SOUL - Loss - April 9, 2021

THE END MACHINE - Phase2 - April 9, 2021

MAGO DE OZ - Bandera Negra - April 9, 2021

PRIMAL FEAR - I Will Be Gone (EP) - April 9, 2021

SAILLE - V - April 9, 2021

ZAO - The Crimson Corridor - April 9, 2021



