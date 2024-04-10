Today In Metal History 🤘 April 10th, 2024 🤘 EXODUS, RATT, BUDGIE, DEATH ANGEL, HELLYEAH, METAL CHURCH
April 10, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
John Burke Shelley (BUDGIE) - April 10th, 1950 - January 10th, 2022 (aged 71)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 59th
Tom Hunting (EXODUS) - April 10th, 1965
Happy 61st
Warren Justin DeMartini (RATT) - April 10th, 1963
Happy 52nd
Sami Yli-Sirniö (KREATOR, WALTARI) - April 10th, 1972
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 46th
JETHRO TULL's Heavy Horses - April 10th, 1978
Happy 42nd
JETHRO TULL’s The Broadsword and the Beast - April 10th, 1982
Happy 35th
THE CULT’s Sonic Temple - April 10th, 1989
Happy 34th
DEATH ANGEL’s Act III – April 10th, 1990
Happy 17th
HELLYEAH's Hellyeah - April 10th, 2007
ANDROMEDA's Playing Off The Board - April 10th, 2007
FROM AUTUMN TO ASHES' Holding A Wolf By The Ears - April 10th, 2007
Happy 15th
ELUVEITIE's Evocation I - The Arcane Dominion - April 10th, 2009
Happy 12th
DEMON HUNTER’s True Defiance – April 10th, 2012
EMMURE’s Slave To The Game – April 10th, 2012
JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Demonocracy – April 10th, 2012
MUNICIPAL WASTE’s The Fatal Feast – April 10th, 2012
DIRGE WITHIN’s There Will Be Blood – April 10th, 2012
HORTUS ANIMAE’s Funeral Nation MMXII – April 10th, 2012
IGNITOR’s Year Of The Metal Tiger – April 10th, 2012
PELICAN’s Ataraxia/Taraxis (EP) – April 10th, 2012
SUSPYRE’s The Cycle – April 10th, 2012
UNDEADS EXITS WOUNDS’ Merry Go Round 2 – April 10th, 2012
Happy 11th
GHOST’s Infestissumam - April 10th, 2013
Happy 4th
ARCHGOAT - Black Mass XXX - April 10th, 2020
AZUSA - Loop of Yesterdays - April 10th, 2020
BENIGHTED - Obscene Repressed - April 10th, 2020
DREAM ON, DREAMER - What If I Told You It Doesn't Get Better - April 10th, 2020
METAL CHURCH - From the Vault - April 10th, 2020
NIGHTWISH - Human. :II: Nature. - April 10th, 2020
Happy 3rd
ARION - Vultures Die Alone - April 9, 2021
BLAZE BAYLEY - War Within Me - April 9, 2021
DALRIADA - Őszelő - April 9, 2021
DEVIL SOLD HIS SOUL - Loss - April 9, 2021
THE END MACHINE - Phase2 - April 9, 2021
MAGO DE OZ - Bandera Negra - April 9, 2021
PRIMAL FEAR - I Will Be Gone (EP) - April 9, 2021
SAILLE - V - April 9, 2021
ZAO - The Crimson Corridor - April 9, 2021