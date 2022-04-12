Today In Metal History 🤘 April 12th, 2022 🤘 OVERKILL, STEPPENWOLF, PAT TRAVERS, RUSH, GREAT WHITE, CANNIBAL CORPSE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st  
D.D. Verni (OVERKILL) - April 12th, 1961

Happy 78th  
John Kay (STEPPENWOLF) - April 12th, 1944

Happy 68th  
PAT TRAVERS - April 12th, 1954

Happy 49th  
Mark Cronin (HANGNAIL) - April 12th, 1973


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 38th  
RUSH's Grace Under Pressure - April 12th, 1984

Happy 34th
CHEAP TRICK’s Lap of Luxury - April 12, 1988

Happy 33rd  
GREAT WHITE's ...Twice Shy - April 12th, 1989

Happy 28th  
CANNIBAL CORPSE’s The Bleeding – April 12th, 1994
MOTÖRHEAD’S Live at Brixton '87 - April 12th, 1994

Happy 17th  
MUDVAYNE's Lost And Found - April 12th, 2005

Happy 11th  
PENTAGRAM’s Last Rites – April 12th, 2011
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues - April 12th, 2011

Happy 11th 
LAST CHANCE TO REASON’s Level 2 – April 12th, 2011

Happy 9th
CTULU’s Seelenspiegelspitter – April 12th, 2013
MEMORY GARDEN’s Doomain – April 12th, 2013
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Best Of Prophecy Years (compilation) – April 12th, 2013
WASTEFALL’s Meridiem (EP) – April 12th, 2013

Happy 3rd
BIG BUSINESS - The Beast You Are - April 12th, 2019
BLACK RIVER - Humanoid - April 12th, 2019
BLACKGUARD - Storm - April 12th, 2019
HAMFERD - Ódn (EP) - April 12th, 2019
POSTHUM - Like Wildfire - April 12th, 2019

 



