Today In Metal History 🤘 April 12th, 2022 🤘 OVERKILL, STEPPENWOLF, PAT TRAVERS, RUSH, GREAT WHITE, CANNIBAL CORPSE
April 12, 2022, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 61st
D.D. Verni (OVERKILL) - April 12th, 1961
Happy 78th
John Kay (STEPPENWOLF) - April 12th, 1944
Happy 68th
PAT TRAVERS - April 12th, 1954
Happy 49th
Mark Cronin (HANGNAIL) - April 12th, 1973
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 38th
RUSH's Grace Under Pressure - April 12th, 1984
Happy 34th
CHEAP TRICK’s Lap of Luxury - April 12, 1988
Happy 33rd
GREAT WHITE's ...Twice Shy - April 12th, 1989
Happy 28th
CANNIBAL CORPSE’s The Bleeding – April 12th, 1994
MOTÖRHEAD’S Live at Brixton '87 - April 12th, 1994
Happy 17th
MUDVAYNE's Lost And Found - April 12th, 2005
Happy 11th
PENTAGRAM’s Last Rites – April 12th, 2011
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues - April 12th, 2011
Happy 11th
LAST CHANCE TO REASON’s Level 2 – April 12th, 2011
Happy 9th
CTULU’s Seelenspiegelspitter – April 12th, 2013
MEMORY GARDEN’s Doomain – April 12th, 2013
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Best Of Prophecy Years (compilation) – April 12th, 2013
WASTEFALL’s Meridiem (EP) – April 12th, 2013
Happy 3rd
BIG BUSINESS - The Beast You Are - April 12th, 2019
BLACK RIVER - Humanoid - April 12th, 2019
BLACKGUARD - Storm - April 12th, 2019
HAMFERD - Ódn (EP) - April 12th, 2019
POSTHUM - Like Wildfire - April 12th, 2019