Today In Metal History 🤘 April 12th, 2022 🤘 OVERKILL, STEPPENWOLF, PAT TRAVERS, RUSH, GREAT WHITE, CANNIBAL CORPSE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st

D.D. Verni (OVERKILL) - April 12th, 1961





Happy 78th

John Kay (STEPPENWOLF) - April 12th, 1944





Happy 68th

PAT TRAVERS - April 12th, 1954





Happy 49th

Mark Cronin (HANGNAIL) - April 12th, 1973



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 38th

RUSH's Grace Under Pressure - April 12th, 1984





Happy 34th

CHEAP TRICK’s Lap of Luxury - April 12, 1988





Happy 33rd

GREAT WHITE's ...Twice Shy - April 12th, 1989





Happy 28th

CANNIBAL CORPSE’s The Bleeding – April 12th, 1994

MOTÖRHEAD’S Live at Brixton '87 - April 12th, 1994





Happy 17th

MUDVAYNE's Lost And Found - April 12th, 2005

Happy 11th

PENTAGRAM’s Last Rites – April 12th, 2011

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues - April 12th, 2011





Happy 11th

LAST CHANCE TO REASON’s Level 2 – April 12th, 2011

Happy 9th

CTULU’s Seelenspiegelspitter – April 12th, 2013

MEMORY GARDEN’s Doomain – April 12th, 2013

MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Best Of Prophecy Years (compilation) – April 12th, 2013

WASTEFALL’s Meridiem (EP) – April 12th, 2013

Happy 3rd

BIG BUSINESS - The Beast You Are - April 12th, 2019

BLACK RIVER - Humanoid - April 12th, 2019

BLACKGUARD - Storm - April 12th, 2019

HAMFERD - Ódn (EP) - April 12th, 2019

POSTHUM - Like Wildfire - April 12th, 2019