Today In Metal History 🤘 April 15th, 2024 🤘 ANVIL, RAMONES, W.A.S.P., HELSTAR, KAMELOT, DOKKEN

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. RAMONES’s Joey Ramone (real name Jeffrey Ross Hyman): May 19, 1951 – April 15, 2001 (aged 49)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 76th

Phillip John Mogg (UFO) - April 15th, 1948

Happy 69th

Jeff Golub (BILLY SQUIER) - April 15th, 1955

Happy 64th

James Rivera (HELSTAR) - April 15th, 1960





Happy 49th

Philip Labonte (ALL THAT REMAINS) - April 15th, 1975



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 58th

THE ROLLING STONES’ Aftermath - April 15th, 1966





Happy 53rd

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s Survival - April 15th, 1971

Happy 42nd

ANVIL's Metal On Metal - April 15th, 1982





Happy 35th

W.A.S.P.’s The Headless Children - April 15th, 1989



Happy 23rd

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS’ Brotherhood - April 15th, 1991

Happy 27th

KAMELOT’s Dominion - April 15th 1997

DOKKEN’s Shadowlife - April 15th 1997





Happy 16th

ARSIS' We Are The Nightmare - April 15th, 2008

BELPHEGOR's Bondage Goat Zombie - April 15th, 2008

DESTROY THE RUNNER's I, Lucifer - April 15th, 2008

EMBRACE THE END's Ley Lines - April 15th, 2008

THINE EYES BLEED's Thine Eyes Bleed - April 15th, 2008

Happy 15th

AJATTARA's Noitumaa - April 15th, 2009

RUDRA's Brahmavidya: TranscendentalI - April 15th, 2009

SOILENT GREEN's Inevitable Collapse In The Presence Of Conviction - April 15th, 2009

Happy 13th

PEGAZUS' In Metal We Trust - April 15th, 2011

SCAR SYMMETRY's The Unseen Empire - April 15th, 2011

WARCRY's Alfa - April 15th, 2011

Happy 12th

DRAGONFORCE's The Power Within - April 15th, 2012

Happy 11th

ICED EARTH’s Live In Ancient Kourion - April 15th, 2013

SACRED MOTHER TONGUE's Out Of The Darkness - April 15th, 2013

SPIRITUAL BEGGARS' Earth Blues - April 15th, 2013

Happy 10th

ANUBIS GATE's Horizons - April 15th, 2014

LILLIAN AXE's One Night In The Temple - April 15th, 2014

Happy 8th

ACE FREHLEY's Origins, Vol. 1 (covers album) - April 15th, 2016



CREMATORY's Monument - April 15th, 2016

LITA FORD's Time Capsule - April 15th, 2016

OTEP's Generation Doom - April 15th, 2016

Happy 4th

OUTRAGE's Run Riot - April 15th, 2020



Happy 2nd

ABATED MASS OF FLESH’s The Existence of Human Suffering - April 15th, 2022

AXEL RUDI PELL’s Lost XXIII - April 15th, 2022

CANCER BATS’s Psychic Jailbreak - April 15th, 2022

GRAND BELIAL'S KEY’s Kohanic Charmers - April 15th, 2022

JBO - Planet Pink’s April 15th, 2022

MÅNEGARM’s Ynglingaättens Öde - April 15th, 2022

MONUMENTS’s In Stasis - April 15th, 2022

NAZARETH’s Surviving the Law - April 15th, 2022

POWERGLOVE’s Flawless Victory - April 15th, 2022

RONNIE ROMERO’s Raised on Radio - April 15th, 2022

SEMBLANT’s Vermilion Eclipse - April 15th, 2022

THESE ARMS ARE SNAKES’s Duct Tape & Shivering Crows - April 15th, 2022



