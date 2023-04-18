Today In Metal History 🤘 April 18th, 2023 🤘 EXCITER, STORM THORGERSON, DREAM THEATER, MELIAH RAGE, DEICIDE

April 18, 2023, 28 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. legendary graphic artist Storm Elvin Thorgerson (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, SCORPIONS): February 28th, 1944 – April 18th, 2013 (69)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 63rd  
Mick Sweda (BULLETBOYS, KING KOBRA) - April 18th, 1960

Happy 62nd  
Kelly Hansen (FOREIGNER, HURRICANE) - April 18th, 1961

Happy 61st  
Dan Beehler (EXCITER) - April 18th, 1962

Happy 60th  
Mike Mangini (DREAM THEATER, ANNIHILATOR, EXTREME) - April 18th, 1963

Happy 59th  
Bonny Bilski (HEAVEN’S GATE) - April 18th, 1964

Happy 59th
Stuart Dowie (MELIAH RAGE) - April 18th, 1964

Happy 49th  
Mark Thomas Tremonti (ALTER BRIDGE, CREED) - April 18th, 1974


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th
ZZ TOP’s Fandango! - April 18th, 1975

Happy 35th
ERIC CLAPTON’s Crossroads - April 18th, 1988 

Happy 28th  
DEICIDE’s Once Upon The Cross - April 18, 1995
SCORPIONS’ Live Bites - April 18th, 1995

Happy 27th
BLIND GUARDIAN’s The Forgotten Tales - April 18th, 1996


Happy 23rd  
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Stronger Than Death - April 18th, 2000

Happy 12th 
BEHEMOTH - Abyssus Abyssum Invocat - April 18th, 2011
BLUT AUS NORD - 777-Sect(s) - April 18th, 2011
CRUACHAN - Blood On The Black Robe - April 18th, 2011
LOUDBLAST - Frozen Moments Between Life And Death - April 18th, 2011
PANZERCHRIST - Regiment Ragnarok - April 18th, 2011
SEPTIC FLESH - The Great Mass - April 18th, 2011

Happy 11th 
PARADISE LOST’s Tragic Idol – April 18th, 2012
IN MOURNING - The Weight Of Oceans - April 18th, 2012
VERJNUARMU - Pimmeyvven Ruhtinas - April 18th, 2012

Happy 10th 
NOUMENA - Death Walks With Me - April 18th, 2013

Happy 9th  
EDGUY’s Space Police: Defenders Of The Crown - April 18th, 2014
STREAM OF PASSION - A War Of Our Own - April 18th, 2014

Happy 8th  
STONE SOUR’s Meanwhile In Burbank… - April 18th, 2015



