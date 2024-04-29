Today In Metal History 🤘 April 29th, 2024 🤘 AMON AMARTH, GREAT WHITE, VAN HALEN, TESTAMENT, W.A.S.P.

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 51st

"Viking Warrior" Johan Hegg (AMON AMARTH) - April 29th, 1973





Happy 67th





Mark Kendall (GREAT WHITE) - April 29th, 1957

Happy 58th

Greg Christian (TESTAMENT) - April 29th 1966





Happy 42nd

Travis Smith (TRIVIUM) - April 29th, 1982

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th

ALICE COOPER's Lace And Whiskey - April 29th, 1977

Happy 43rd





VAN HALEN's Fair Warning - April 29th, 1981

Happy 28th





BLACK SABBATH’s The Sabbath Stones - April 29th, 1996

Happy 27th





W.A.S.P.'s Kill.Fuck.Die - April 29th, 1997

Happy 16th

TESTAMENT's The Formation Of Damnation - April 29th, 2008

SEA OF TREACHERY's At Daggers Drawn - 2008





Happy 15th

JUNGLE ROT's What Horrors Await - April 29th, 2009

IMPIETY's Terroreign (Apocalyptic Armageddon Command) - 2009

Happy 13th

LAKE OF TEARS’ Illwill - April 29th, 2011

SAMAEL’s Lux Mundi - April 29th, 2011

CHRISTIAN MUENSTER’s Timewarp – April 29th, 2011

TROLLFEST’s En Kvest For Den Hellige Gral – April 29th, 2011

Happy 11th

CATHEDRAL’s The Last Spire - April 29th, 2013

KINGDOM COME’s Outlier - April 29th, 2013

SATAN’s Life Sentence - April 29th, 2013





Happy 10th

INSOMNIUM’s Shadows Of The Dying Sun - April 29th, 2014

EYE OF THE ENEMY’s The Vengeance Paradox – April 29th, 2014

Happy 8th

DARKESTRAH - Turan - April 29th, 2016

DISCHARGE - End of Days - April 29th, 2016

FALLUJAH - Dreamless - April 29th, 2016

HAKEN - Affinity - April 29th, 2016

NEMESEA - Uprise - April 29th, 2016

ROB ZOMBIE - The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser - April 29th, 2016

TEMONTI - Dust - April 29th, 2016





Happy 3rd

PIG DESTROYER - Pornographers Of Sound: Live In NYC - April 29, 2021



Happy 2nd

AL-NAMROOD’s Worship the Degenerate - April 29, 2022

CRASHDÏET’s Automaton - April 29, 2022

THE GATHERING’s Beautiful Distortion - April 29, 2022

HELMS ALEE’s Keep This Be the Way - April 29, 2022

RAMMSTEIN’s Zeit - April 29, 2022

THUNDER’s Dopamine - April 29, 2022

VOID OF VISION’s Chronicles II: Heaven - April 29, 2022

VULCANO’s Stone Orange - April 29, 2022

WATAIN’s The Agony & Ecstasy of Watain - April 29, 2022