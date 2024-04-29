Today In Metal History 🤘 April 29th, 2024 🤘 AMON AMARTH, GREAT WHITE, VAN HALEN, TESTAMENT, W.A.S.P.

April 29, 2024, 36 minutes ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
 
Happy 51st  
"Viking Warrior" Johan Hegg (AMON AMARTH) - April 29th, 1973

 
Happy 67th  
Mark Kendall (GREAT WHITE) - April 29th, 1957

 
Happy 58th  
Greg Christian (TESTAMENT) - April 29th 1966

 
Happy 42nd  
Travis Smith (TRIVIUM) - April 29th, 1982
 
 
HEAVY RELEASES
 
Happy 47th  
ALICE COOPER's Lace And Whiskey - April 29th, 1977
 
Happy 43rd  
VAN HALEN's Fair Warning - April 29th, 1981

 
Happy 28th
BLACK SABBATH’s The Sabbath Stones - April 29th, 1996

 
Happy 27th  
W.A.S.P.'s Kill.Fuck.Die - April 29th, 1997

 
Happy 16th  
TESTAMENT's The Formation Of Damnation - April 29th, 2008
SEA OF TREACHERY's At Daggers Drawn - 2008

 
Happy 15th  
JUNGLE ROT's What Horrors Await - April 29th, 2009
IMPIETY's Terroreign (Apocalyptic Armageddon Command) - 2009
 
Happy 13th  
LAKE OF TEARS’ Illwill - April 29th, 2011
SAMAEL’s Lux Mundi - April 29th, 2011
CHRISTIAN MUENSTER’s Timewarp – April 29th, 2011
TROLLFEST’s En Kvest For Den Hellige Gral – April 29th, 2011
 
Happy 11th  
CATHEDRAL’s The Last Spire - April 29th, 2013
KINGDOM COME’s Outlier - April 29th, 2013
SATAN’s Life Sentence - April 29th, 2013

 
Happy 10th  
INSOMNIUM’s Shadows Of The Dying Sun - April 29th, 2014
EYE OF THE ENEMY’s The Vengeance Paradox – April 29th, 2014
 
Happy 8th
DARKESTRAH - Turan - April 29th, 2016
DISCHARGE - End of Days - April 29th, 2016
FALLUJAH - Dreamless - April 29th, 2016
HAKEN - Affinity - April 29th, 2016
NEMESEA - Uprise - April 29th, 2016
ROB ZOMBIE - The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser - April 29th, 2016
TEMONTI - Dust - April 29th, 2016

 
Happy 3rd
PIG DESTROYER - Pornographers Of Sound: Live In NYC - April 29, 2021

Happy 2nd
AL-NAMROOD’s Worship the Degenerate - April 29, 2022
CRASHDÏET’s Automaton - April 29, 2022
THE GATHERING’s Beautiful Distortion - April 29, 2022
HELMS ALEE’s Keep This Be the Way - April 29, 2022
RAMMSTEIN’s Zeit - April 29, 2022
THUNDER’s Dopamine - April 29, 2022
VOID OF VISION’s Chronicles II: Heaven - April 29, 2022
VULCANO’s Stone Orange - April 29, 2022
WATAIN’s The Agony & Ecstasy of Watain - April 29, 2022


Featured Video

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

