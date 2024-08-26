Today In Metal History 🤘 August 26th, 2024🤘VOIVOD, MOONSPELL, NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS, MOTÖRHEAD, OPETH
August 26, 2024, 41 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005 (aged 45)
VOIVOD guitarist Denis "Piggy" D'Amour had been battling advanced colon cancer which spread to his liver. He was only 45 years old.
R.I.P. Nik Turner (HAWKWIND): August 26th, 1940 - November 10th, 2022 (aged 82)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 49th
Fernando Ribeiro (MOONSPELL) - August 26th, 1975
Happy 49th
Philip Shouse (ACCEPT, ACE FREHLEY BAND) - August 26th, 1975
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 28th
NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS' Neurotic Outsiders - August 26th, 1996
Neurotic Outsiders featured GUNS N’ ROSES bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Matt Sorum, SEX PISTOLS guitarist Steve Jones and DURAN DURAN bassist John Taylor).
Happy 21st
AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Waking The Fallen - August 26th, 2003
Happy 16th
MOTÖRHEAD’s Motörizer - August 26th, 2008
Happy 15th
LEAVES' EYES' Njord - August 26th, 2009
WARMEN's Japanese Hospitality - August 26th, 2009
Happy 13th
ANTERIOR’s Echoes Of The Fallen - August 26th, 2011
ARKONA’s Slovo - August 26th, 2011
Happy 10th
OPETH’s Pale Communion – August 26th, 2014
Happy 8th
KISS Rocks Vegas - August 26th, 2016
ABLAZE MY SORROW - Black - August 26th, 2016
ANY GIVEN DAY - Everlasting - August 26th, 2016
DELAIN - Moonbathers - August 26th, 2016
DGM - The Passage - August 26th, 2016
HELSTAR - Vampiro - August 26th, 2016
INQUISITION - Bloodshed Across the Empyrean Altar Beyond the Celestial Zenith - August 26th, 2016
MICHAEL SWEET - One Sided War - August 26th, 2016
PROPHETS OF RAGE - The Party's Over (EP) - August 26th, 2016
RUNNING WILD - Rapid Foray - August 26th, 2016
SODOM - Decision Day - August 26th, 2016
SOLUTION .45 - Nightmares in the Waking State: Part II - August 26th, 2016
TWELVE FOOT NINJA - Outlier - August 26th, 2016
VICIOUS RUMORS - Concussion Protoco - August 26th, 2016
Happy 2nd
BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE’s Children of the Great Extinction - August 26th, 2022
BRYMIR’s Voices in the Sky - August 26th, 2022
DYNAZTY’s Final Advent - August 26th, 2022
GRAVE DIGGER’s Symbol of Eternity - August 26th, 2022
LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s How to Shroud Yourself with Night - August 26th, 2022
LONG DISTANCE CALLING’s Eraser - August 26th, 2022
MACHINE HEAD’s Of Kingdom and Crown - August 26th, 2022
SANTA CRUZ’s The Return of the Kings - August 26th, 2022
SIGH’s Shiki - August 26th, 2022
SOIL’s Play It Forward - August 26th, 2022
TAD MOROSE’s March of the Obsequious - August 26th, 2022