Today In Metal History 🤘 August 26th, 2024🤘VOIVOD, MOONSPELL, NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS, MOTÖRHEAD, OPETH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005 (aged 45)

VOIVOD guitarist Denis "Piggy" D'Amour had been battling advanced colon cancer which spread to his liver. He was only 45 years old.









R.I.P. Nik Turner (HAWKWIND): August 26th, 1940 - November 10th, 2022 (aged 82)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 49th

Fernando Ribeiro (MOONSPELL) - August 26th, 1975







Happy 49th

Philip Shouse (ACCEPT, ACE FREHLEY BAND) - August 26th, 1975



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 28th

NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS' Neurotic Outsiders - August 26th, 1996

Neurotic Outsiders featured GUNS N’ ROSES bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Matt Sorum, SEX PISTOLS guitarist Steve Jones and DURAN DURAN bassist John Taylor).





Happy 21st

AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Waking The Fallen - August 26th, 2003

Happy 16th

MOTÖRHEAD’s Motörizer - August 26th, 2008





Happy 15th

LEAVES' EYES' Njord - August 26th, 2009

WARMEN's Japanese Hospitality - August 26th, 2009

Happy 13th

ANTERIOR’s Echoes Of The Fallen - August 26th, 2011

ARKONA’s Slovo - August 26th, 2011

Happy 10th

OPETH’s Pale Communion – August 26th, 2014





Happy 8th

KISS Rocks Vegas - August 26th, 2016

ABLAZE MY SORROW - Black - August 26th, 2016

ANY GIVEN DAY - Everlasting - August 26th, 2016

DELAIN - Moonbathers - August 26th, 2016

DGM - The Passage - August 26th, 2016

HELSTAR - Vampiro - August 26th, 2016

INQUISITION - Bloodshed Across the Empyrean Altar Beyond the Celestial Zenith - August 26th, 2016

MICHAEL SWEET - One Sided War - August 26th, 2016

PROPHETS OF RAGE - The Party's Over (EP) - August 26th, 2016

RUNNING WILD - Rapid Foray - August 26th, 2016

SODOM - Decision Day - August 26th, 2016

SOLUTION .45 - Nightmares in the Waking State: Part II - August 26th, 2016

TWELVE FOOT NINJA - Outlier - August 26th, 2016

VICIOUS RUMORS - Concussion Protoco - August 26th, 2016







Happy 2nd

BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE’s Children of the Great Extinction - August 26th, 2022

BRYMIR’s Voices in the Sky - August 26th, 2022

DYNAZTY’s Final Advent - August 26th, 2022

GRAVE DIGGER’s Symbol of Eternity - August 26th, 2022

LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s How to Shroud Yourself with Night - August 26th, 2022

LONG DISTANCE CALLING’s Eraser - August 26th, 2022

MACHINE HEAD’s Of Kingdom and Crown - August 26th, 2022

SANTA CRUZ’s The Return of the Kings - August 26th, 2022

SIGH’s Shiki - August 26th, 2022

SOIL’s Play It Forward - August 26th, 2022

TAD MOROSE’s March of the Obsequious - August 26th, 2022



