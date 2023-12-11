Today In Metal History 🤘 December 11th, 2023🤘NIKKI SIXX, MOTÖRHEAD, AC/DC, FASTWAY, CHRIS CORNELL
December 11, 2023, 28 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
Lemmy's and MOTÖRHEAD’s final live performance was eight years ago today (December 11th, 2015) in Berlin, Germany at Max-Schmeling-Halle. Days earlier, BW photographer Mats Andersson took this in Gothenburg on December 1st at Scandinavium.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
Philip “Spike” Edney (QUEEN) - December 11th, 1951
Happy 67th
Stephen Crawford "Stevie" Young (AC/DC) - December 11th, 1956 (on the far right)
Happy 65th
Nikki Sixx (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - December 11, 1958
Happy 62nd
Dave King (FASTWAY, FLOGGING MOLLY) - December 11th, 1961
Happy 42nd
Zachary James Baker (AVENGED SEVENFOLD) - December 11, 1981
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 4th
BAND-MAID’s Conqueror - December 11th, 2019
Happy 3rd
CHRIS CORNELL’s No One Sings Like You Anymore - December 11th, 2020
CRO-MAGS’ 2020 (EP) - December 11th, 2020
DEEDS OF FLESH’s Nucleus - December 11th, 2020