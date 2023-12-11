Today In Metal History 🤘 December 11th, 2023🤘NIKKI SIXX, MOTÖRHEAD, AC/DC, FASTWAY, CHRIS CORNELL

HEAVY HISTORY

Lemmy's and MOTÖRHEAD’s final live performance was eight years ago today (December 11th, 2015) in Berlin, Germany at Max-Schmeling-Halle. Days earlier, BW photographer Mats Andersson took this in Gothenburg on December 1st at Scandinavium.







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Philip “Spike” Edney (QUEEN) - December 11th, 1951

Happy 67th

Stephen Crawford "Stevie" Young (AC/DC) - December 11th, 1956 (on the far right)





Happy 65th

Nikki Sixx (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - December 11, 1958





Happy 62nd

Dave King (FASTWAY, FLOGGING MOLLY) - December 11th, 1961





Happy 42nd

Zachary James Baker (AVENGED SEVENFOLD) - December 11, 1981

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 4th

BAND-MAID’s Conqueror - December 11th, 2019

Happy 3rd

CHRIS CORNELL’s No One Sings Like You Anymore - December 11th, 2020



CRO-MAGS’ 2020 (EP) - December 11th, 2020

DEEDS OF FLESH’s Nucleus - December 11th, 2020