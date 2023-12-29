Today In Metal History 🤘 December 29th, 2023🤘COZY POWELL, SIX FEET UNDER, BIOHAZARD, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD
December 29, 2023, 5 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. COZY POWELL (born Colin Trevor Flooks; BLACK SABBATH, WHITESNAKE, RAINBOW, JEFF BECK GROUP) - December 29th, 1947 - April 5th, 1998 (aged 50)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 57th
Chris Barnes (SIX FEET UNDER, CANNIBAL CORPSE) - December 29th, 1966
Happy 58th
Evan Seinfeld (BIOHAZARD) - December 29th, 1965
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 54th
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s Grand Funk - December 29, 1969
Happy 5th
NORTT’s Endelight – December 29th, 2017