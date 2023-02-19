Today In Metal History 🤘 February 19th, 2023 🤘BLACK SABBATH, AC/DC, SCORPIONS, SODOM, HAMMERFALL

February 19, 2023, 3 hours ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P Ronald Belford "Bon" Scott (AC/DC): July 9th, 1946 – February 19th 1980

R.I.P. Frank Watkins (OBITUARY): February 19th, 1968 – October 18th, 2015


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 75th
Tony Iommi (BLACK SABBATH) - February 19th, 1948


 
Happy 77th  
Paul Dean (LOVERBOY) - February 19th, 1946
 
Happy 73rd  
Andrew "Andy" Powell (WISHBONE ASH) - February 19th, 1950
 
Happy 69th  
Francis Buchholz (SCORPIONS) - February 19th, 1954


 
Happy 60th  
Thomas Such "Tom Angelripper" (SODOM) - February 19th, 1963


 
Happy 53rd  
Joacim Cans (HAMMERFALL) - February 19th, 1970

Happy 59th  
Doug Aldrich (THE DEAD DAISIES, WHITESNAKE, DIO, HURRICANE, HOUSE OF LORDS) - February 19th, 1964

Happy 54th  
Burton Christopher "C" Bell (FEAR FACTORY) - February 19th, 1969


 
Happy 49th  
Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE) - February 19th, 1974
 

HEAVY RELEASES
 
Happy 51st  
YES’ The Yes Album - February 19th, 1971

Happy 27th  
BRUCE DICKINSON's Skunkworks - February 19th, 1996

Happy 16th  
WATAIN’s Sworn To The Dark - February 19th, 2007
 
 
Happy 15th  
ASCENSION OF THE WATCHERS’ Numinosum - February 19th, 2008
HATE ETERNAL’s Fury & Flames - February 19th, 2008

Happy 12th  
TYGER OF PAN TANG’s The Spellbound Sessions (EP) – February 19th, 2011
 
Happy 10th  
PORTAL’s Vexovoid – February 19th, 2013
WEDNESDAY 13’s The Dixie Dead – February 19th, 2013

Happy 16th
MENDEED’s The Dead Live By Love – February 19th, 2007 

Happy 15th
DEAD TO FALL’s Are You Serious – February 19th, 2008
GENGHIS TRON’s Board Up The House – February 19th, 2008
SCULPTURED’s Embodiment: Collapsing Under The Weight Of God – February 19th, 2008
VIRGIN BLACK’s Requiem – Fortissimo – February 19th, 2008

Happy 10th
COMPLETE FAILURE’s The Art Gospel Of Aggravated Assault – February 19th, 2013
BLACK BONED ANGEL’s The End – February 19th, 2013
SHAI HULUD’s Reach Beyond The Sun – February 19th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday
ADEPT’s Sleepless – February 19th, 2016
AFTER THE BURIAL’s Dig Deep – February 19th, 2016
CIRITH GORGOR’s Visions Of Exalted Lucifer – February 19th, 2016
DELAIN’s Lunar Prelude – February 19th, 2016

LAST IN LINE’s Heavy Crown – February 19th, 2016
FLESHGORE’s Denial Of The Scriptures – February 19th, 2016
HYNO5E’s Shores Of The Abstract Line – February 19th, 2016
KARYBDIS’ Samsara – February 19th, 2016



MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

