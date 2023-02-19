Today In Metal History 🤘 February 19th, 2023 🤘BLACK SABBATH, AC/DC, SCORPIONS, SODOM, HAMMERFALL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P Ronald Belford "Bon" Scott (AC/DC): July 9th, 1946 – February 19th 1980





R.I.P. Frank Watkins (OBITUARY): February 19th, 1968 – October 18th, 2015



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th

Tony Iommi (BLACK SABBATH) - February 19th, 1948







Happy 77th

Paul Dean (LOVERBOY) - February 19th, 1946



Happy 73rd

Andrew "Andy" Powell (WISHBONE ASH) - February 19th, 1950



Happy 69th

Francis Buchholz (SCORPIONS) - February 19th, 1954







Happy 60th

Thomas Such "Tom Angelripper" (SODOM) - February 19th, 1963







Happy 53rd

Joacim Cans (HAMMERFALL) - February 19th, 1970





Happy 59th

Doug Aldrich (THE DEAD DAISIES, WHITESNAKE, DIO, HURRICANE, HOUSE OF LORDS) - February 19th, 1964





Happy 54th

Burton Christopher "C" Bell (FEAR FACTORY) - February 19th, 1969







Happy 49th

Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE) - February 19th, 1974



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 51st

YES’ The Yes Album - February 19th, 1971

Happy 27th

BRUCE DICKINSON's Skunkworks - February 19th, 1996



Happy 16th

WATAIN’s Sworn To The Dark - February 19th, 2007





Happy 15th

ASCENSION OF THE WATCHERS’ Numinosum - February 19th, 2008

HATE ETERNAL’s Fury & Flames - February 19th, 2008

Happy 12th

TYGER OF PAN TANG’s The Spellbound Sessions (EP) – February 19th, 2011



Happy 10th

PORTAL’s Vexovoid – February 19th, 2013

WEDNESDAY 13’s The Dixie Dead – February 19th, 2013

Happy 16th

MENDEED’s The Dead Live By Love – February 19th, 2007

Happy 15th

DEAD TO FALL’s Are You Serious – February 19th, 2008

GENGHIS TRON’s Board Up The House – February 19th, 2008

SCULPTURED’s Embodiment: Collapsing Under The Weight Of God – February 19th, 2008

VIRGIN BLACK’s Requiem – Fortissimo – February 19th, 2008

Happy 10th

COMPLETE FAILURE’s The Art Gospel Of Aggravated Assault – February 19th, 2013

BLACK BONED ANGEL’s The End – February 19th, 2013

SHAI HULUD’s Reach Beyond The Sun – February 19th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday

ADEPT’s Sleepless – February 19th, 2016

AFTER THE BURIAL’s Dig Deep – February 19th, 2016

CIRITH GORGOR’s Visions Of Exalted Lucifer – February 19th, 2016

DELAIN’s Lunar Prelude – February 19th, 2016



LAST IN LINE’s Heavy Crown – February 19th, 2016

FLESHGORE’s Denial Of The Scriptures – February 19th, 2016

HYNO5E’s Shores Of The Abstract Line – February 19th, 2016

KARYBDIS’ Samsara – February 19th, 2016