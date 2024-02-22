Today In Metal History 🤘 February 22nd, 2024 🤘 OZZY OSBOURNE, LOUDNESS, JOURNEY, DAMN YANKEES, SACRED REICH
February 22, 2024, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 63rd
Akira Takasaki (LOUDNESS) - February 22nd, 1961
Happy 66th
Dave Spitz (BLACK SABBATH, GREAT WHITE) - February 22nd, 1958
Happy 56th
Glen Alvelais (TESTAMENT, FORBIDDEN) - February 22nd, 1968
Happy 42nd
Jon Howard (IMONOLITH, THREAT SIGNAL) - February 22nd, 1982
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 55th
TEN YEARS AFTER’s Stonedhenge - February 22nd, 1969
Happy 41st
STYX’ Kilroy Was Here (February 22, 1983)
Happy 38th
OZZY OSBOURNE's The Ultimate Sin - February 22nd, 1986
Happy 34th
DAMN YANKEES’ Damn Yankees - February 22nd, 1990
Happy 31st
SACRED REICH's Independent - February 22nd, 1993
Happy 25th
IMMORTAL's At The Heart Of Winter - February 22nd, 1999
DARKANE’s Rusted Angel - February 22nd, 1999
Happy 18th
KALMAH’s The Black Waltz - February 22nd, 2006
Happy 17th Birthday
STEEL ATTACK’s Carpe DiEnd - February 22nd, 2007
STORMWARRIOR’s Heading Northe - February 22nd, 2007
Happy 16th Birthday
EXCITER’s Thrash Speed Burn - February 22nd, 2008
RAGE’s Carved in Stone - February 22nd, 2008
UNHEILIG’s Puppenspiel’- February 22nd, 2008
NORTT’s Galgenfrist - February 22nd, 2008
Happy 13th Birthday
DARKEST HOUR’s The Human Romance - February 22nd, 2011
DEVILDRIVER’s Beast - February 22nd, 2011
EARTH’s Angels Of Darkness, Demons Of Light - February 22nd, 2011
EVERGREEN’s Glorious Collision - February 22nd, 2011
RAVENS CREED’s Nestless And Wild - February 22nd, 2011
Happy 12th
HYPNO5E’s Acid Mist Tomorrow - February 22nd, 2012
XANDRIA’s Neverworld’s End - February 22nd, 2012
Happy 11th
STRATOVARIUS’ Nemesis - February 22nd, 2013
ARKONA’s Decade Of Glory - February 22nd, 2013
ETERNAL TEARS OF SORROW’s Saivon Lapsi - February 22nd, 2013
LORD’s Digital Lies - February 22nd, 2013
LOST SOUL’s Genesis XX: Years Of Chaoz - February 22nd, 2013
W.E.T.’s Rise Up - February 22nd, 2013
Happy 5th
ATTILA - Villain - February 22nd, 2019
CANDLEMASS’ The Door To Doom – February 22nd, 2019
DELAIN - Hunter's Moon - February 22nd, 2019
DREAM THEATER - Distance over Time - February 22nd, 2019
IMPERIA - Flames of Eternity - February 22nd, 2019
LAST IN LINE - II - February 22nd, 2019
THE MOTH GATHERER - Esoteric Oppression - February 22nd, 2019
OPPROBRIUM - The Fallen Entities - February 22nd, 2019
OVERKILL - The Wings of War - February 22nd, 2019
RHAPSODY OF FIRE - The Eighth Mountain - February 22nd, 2019
ROCK GODDESS - This Time - February 22nd, 2019
TORA TORA - Bastards of Beale - February 22nd, 2019