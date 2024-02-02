Today In Metal History 🤘 February 2nd, 2024 🤘EXODUS, IRON MAIDEN, LITA FORD, SAXON

February 2, 2024, 54 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P.  Simon John Ritchie (aka Sid Vicious; SEX PISTOLS): May 10th, 1957 – February 2nd, 1979 (aged 21)

R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002 (aged 41)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 72nd
Rick Dufay (AEROSMITH very briefly!) - February 2nd 1952  

Happy 58th  
Robert DeLeo (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS) - February 2nd, 1966  

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th  
GENESIS’ A Trick Of The Tail - February 2nd, 1976 
LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s Gimme Back My Bullets - February 2, 1976

Happy 43rd  
IRON MAIDEN's Killers - February 2nd, 1981 

Happy 36th  
LITA FORD’s Lita - February 2nd, 1988

 
Happy 20th  
EXODUS' Tempo Of The Damned - February 2nd, 2004 

Happy 13th 
AJATTARA’s Murhat – February 2nd, 2011 

Happy 9th 
Birthday SOLEFALD’s World Metal: Kosmopolis Sud – February 2nd, 2015

Happy 7th
DE MAGIA VETERUM - Naked Swords Into The Womb Of The Enemy - February 2nd, 2017

Happy 6th
LONG DISTANCE CALLING's Boundless - February 2nd, 2018
MANIGANCE's Machine Nation - February 2nd, 2018
MISERY INDEX's I Disavow (EP) - February 2nd, 2018
SAXON's Thunderbolt - February 2nd, 2018



STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

