Today In Metal History 🤘 February 2nd, 2024 🤘EXODUS, IRON MAIDEN, LITA FORD, SAXON

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Simon John Ritchie (aka Sid Vicious; SEX PISTOLS): May 10th, 1957 – February 2nd, 1979 (aged 21)

R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002 (aged 41)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Rick Dufay (AEROSMITH very briefly!) - February 2nd 1952

Happy 58th

Robert DeLeo (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS) - February 2nd, 1966

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th

GENESIS’ A Trick Of The Tail - February 2nd, 1976

LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s Gimme Back My Bullets - February 2, 1976





Happy 43rd

IRON MAIDEN's Killers - February 2nd, 1981



Happy 36th

LITA FORD’s Lita - February 2nd, 1988





Happy 20th

EXODUS' Tempo Of The Damned - February 2nd, 2004



Happy 13th

AJATTARA’s Murhat – February 2nd, 2011

Happy 9th

Birthday SOLEFALD’s World Metal: Kosmopolis Sud – February 2nd, 2015

Happy 7th

DE MAGIA VETERUM - Naked Swords Into The Womb Of The Enemy - February 2nd, 2017

Happy 6th

LONG DISTANCE CALLING's Boundless - February 2nd, 2018

MANIGANCE's Machine Nation - February 2nd, 2018

MISERY INDEX's I Disavow (EP) - February 2nd, 2018

SAXON's Thunderbolt - February 2nd, 2018

