Today In Metal History 🤘 January 15th, 2024 🤘VENOM, SAXON, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DAVID LEE ROTH, SABBAT, ACCEPT

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ronnie Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - January 15, 1948 – October 20, 1977 (aged 29)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

Peter Rodney "Biff" Byford (SAXON) - January 15th, 1951





Happy 61st

Conrad Thomas Lant (Cronos; VENOM) - January 15th, 1963





Happy 65th

Pete Trewavas (MARILLION) - January 15th, 1959

Happy 59th

Adam Jones (TOOL) - January 15th, 1965





Happy 57th

Chris Julke (HELIX) - January 15th, 1967



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 59th

THE ROLLING STONES’ The Rolling Stones No. 2 - January 15th, 1965

Happy 54th

MC5’s Back In The USA - January 15th, 1970

Happy 33rd

DAVID LEE ROTH’s A Little Ain't Enough - January 15th, 1991





Happy 36th

SABBAT’s History Of A Time To Come - January 15th, 1988





Happy 28th

ACCEPT's Predator - January 15th, 1996

Happy 26th

EDGUY's Vain Glory Opera - January 15th, 1998





Happy 22nd

BOLT THROWER's Honour-Valour-Pride - January 15th, 2002

Happy 17th

AL ATKINS’ Demon Deceiver - January 15th, 2007

Happy 8th

AXEL RUDI PELL’s Game Of Sins – January 15th, 2016

RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Into The Legend – January 15th, 2016

WITCHCRAFT’s Nucleus – January 15th, 2016

ABORTED’s Termination Redux (EP) – January 15th, 2016





Happy 3rd

BLOODY HAMMERS - Songs Of Unspeakable Terror - January 15, 2021

DRAGONY - Viribus Unitis - January 15, 2021

EDENBRIDGE - The Chronicles Of Eden, Part 2 - January 15, 2021

INGESTED - Stinking Cesspool Of Liquefied Human Remnants - January 15, 2021