Today In Metal History 🤘 January 26th, 2023 🤘VAN HALEN, CINDERELLA, DIO, NAPALM DEATH, NEVERMORE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Andrew "Mac" McDermott (THRESHOLD): January 26th, 1966 – August 3rd, 2011





R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - January 26, 1955 – October 6, 2020







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 75th

Laurence Gordon "Corky" Laing (MOUNTAIN, WEST BRUCE & LAING) - January 26th, 1948





Happy 62nd

Tom Keifer (CINDERELLA) - January 26th, 1961







Happy 54th

Ron Sumners (SLAUGHTER) - January 26th, 1969

Happy 47th

William Adler (LAMB OF GOD) - January 26th, 1976

Happy 37th

Matthew “Matt” Kiichi Heafy (TRIVIUM) - January 26th, 1986





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 35th

DAVID LEE ROTH's Skyscraper - January 26th, 1988





Happy 25th

MOONSPELL's Sin/Pecado - January 26th, 1998

Happy 24th

NEVERMORE's Dreaming Neon Black - January 26th, 1999





Happy 19th

SCARVE’s Irradiant – January 26th, 2004

Happy 14th

ARCHITECTS’ Hollow Crown – January 26th, 2009

DARK MOOR’s Autumnal – January 26th, 2009

EPHEL DUATH’s Through My Dog’s Eyes – January 26th, 2009

Happy 12th Birthday

BATTLELORE’s Doombound – January 26th, 2011

POWER QUEST’s Blood Alliance – January 26th, 2011

Happy 13th

APOCALYPTICA’s MAG: S.V.E.R. – January 26th, 2010

FOZZY’s Chasing The Grail – January 26th, 2010

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Live At The Olympic Auditorium (DVD) – January 26th, 2010

GREELEY ESTATES’ No Rain, No Rainbow – January 26th, 2010

LIVING SACRIFICE’s The Infinite Order – January 26th, 2010

Happy 8th

NAPALM DEATH’s Apex Predator – Easy Meat – January 26th, 2015

U.D.O.’s Decadent – January 26th, 2015

ARMAGEDDON’s Captivity & Devourment – January 26th, 2015





Happy 5th

AGRIMONIA's Awaken - January 26th, 2018

HAMATOM's Bestie der Freiheit - January 26th, 2018

IN VAIN's Currents - January 26th, 2018

LABYRINTH's Return to Live (live album) - January 26th, 2018

LOUDNESS' Rise to Glory - January 26th, 2018

MACHINE HEAD's Catharsis - January 26th, 2018

NEW YEARS DAY's Diary of a Creep (EP) - January 26th, 2018

ORPHANED LAND's Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs - January 26th, 2018

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS' The Age of Absurdity - January 26th, 2018

PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS' Choosing Mental Illness as a Virtue - January 26th, 2018

THE POODLES' Prisma - January 26th, 2018

PORTAL's Ion - January 26th, 2018

SLEEPING GIANT's I Am - January 26th, 2018

TRIBULATION's Down Below - January 26th, 2018



Happy 4th

PANOPTICON's The Crescendo of Dusk (EP) - January 26th, 2019