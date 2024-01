Today In Metal History 🤘 January 7th, 2024 🤘 RUSH, PARADISE LOST, Y&T, VOIVOD, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, CHILDREN OF BODOM

January 7, 2024, an hour ago

HEAVY HISTORY



Happy 41st VOIVOD (January 7th, 1983)



TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Phil Kennemore (Y&T): October 20th, 1953 - January 7th, 2011 (aged 57)





R.I.P. Neil Ellwood Peart (RUSH): September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020 (aged 67)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 53rd

Nick Holmes (PARADISE LOST, BLOODBATH) - January 7th, 1971





Happy 44th

Ivan Moody (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) - January 7th, 1980

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th

DEF LEPPARD’s The Def Leppard EP - January 7th, 1979



Happy 21st

CHILDREN OF BODOM's Hate Crew Deathroll - January 7th, 2003



Happy 13th Birthday

AXENSTAR’s Aftermath – January 7th, 2011

LEGION OF THE DAMNED’s Descent Into Chaos – January 7th, 2011

Happy 8th

AUTOGRAPH’s Louder – January 7th, 2016