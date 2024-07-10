Today In Metal History 🤘 July 10th, 2024🤘 RONNIE JAMES DIO, RIK EMMETT, KIM MITCHELL, CRADLE OF FILTH

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. RONNIE JAMES DIO (real name Ronald James Padavona: BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL, RAINBOW, ELF) - July 10th, 1942 – May 16th, 2010 (aged 67)



Ronnie would've turned 82 today! Remembering the last time he was in Canada, on August 13th, 2008 on The Rules Of Hell / Metal Masters Tour (with JUDAS PRIEST) at The Molson Amphitheatre in Toronto.







R.I.P. Sandy West (THE RUNAWAYS): July 10th, 1959 – October 21st, 2006 (aged 47)

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 72nd

Joseph KIM MITCHELL (MAX WEBSTER) July 10th, 1952





Happy 71st

Rik Emmett (TRIUMPH) - July 10th, 1953



Happy 63rd

Phillip Sandoval (ARMORED SAINT) - July 10, 1961



Heavy Releases

Happy 53rd

STEPPENWOLF’s For Ladies Only – July 10th, 1971



Happy 18th

BEHEMOTH's Demonica - July 10th, 2006

A BAND CALLED PAIN's Broken Dreams - July 10, 2006

24-7 SPYZ's Face The Day - July 10, 2006





Happy 17th

DARKEST HOUR's Deliver Us - July 10th, 2007

Happy 12th

SAINT DIABLO's Saint Diablo - July 10th, 2012

Happy 9th

CRADLE OF FILTH's Hammer Of The Witches - July 10th, 2015



Happy 5th

GYZE’s Asian Chaos - July 10th, 2019

Happy 4th

CROWN THE EMPIRE’s 07102010 - July 10th, 2020

ENSIFERUM’s Thalassic - July 10th, 2020

ENUFF Z'NUFF’s Brainwashed Generation - July 10th, 2020

KIKO LOUREIRO’s Open Source - July 10th, 2020

STATIC-X’s Project: Regeneration Vol. 1 - July 10th, 2020

VOIVOD’s The End Of Dormancy - July 10th, 2020

