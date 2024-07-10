Today In Metal History 🤘 July 10th, 2024🤘 RONNIE JAMES DIO, RIK EMMETT, KIM MITCHELL, CRADLE OF FILTH
July 10, 2024, 15 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. RONNIE JAMES DIO (real name Ronald James Padavona: BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL, RAINBOW, ELF) - July 10th, 1942 – May 16th, 2010 (aged 67)
Ronnie would've turned 82 today! Remembering the last time he was in Canada, on August 13th, 2008 on The Rules Of Hell / Metal Masters Tour (with JUDAS PRIEST) at The Molson Amphitheatre in Toronto.
R.I.P. Sandy West (THE RUNAWAYS): July 10th, 1959 – October 21st, 2006 (aged 47)
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 72nd
Joseph KIM MITCHELL (MAX WEBSTER) July 10th, 1952
Happy 71st
Rik Emmett (TRIUMPH) - July 10th, 1953
Happy 63rd
Phillip Sandoval (ARMORED SAINT) - July 10, 1961
Heavy Releases
Happy 53rd
STEPPENWOLF’s For Ladies Only – July 10th, 1971
Happy 18th
BEHEMOTH's Demonica - July 10th, 2006
A BAND CALLED PAIN's Broken Dreams - July 10, 2006
24-7 SPYZ's Face The Day - July 10, 2006
Happy 17th
DARKEST HOUR's Deliver Us - July 10th, 2007
Happy 12th
SAINT DIABLO's Saint Diablo - July 10th, 2012
Happy 9th
CRADLE OF FILTH's Hammer Of The Witches - July 10th, 2015
Happy 5th
GYZE’s Asian Chaos - July 10th, 2019
Happy 4th
CROWN THE EMPIRE’s 07102010 - July 10th, 2020
ENSIFERUM’s Thalassic - July 10th, 2020
ENUFF Z'NUFF’s Brainwashed Generation - July 10th, 2020
KIKO LOUREIRO’s Open Source - July 10th, 2020
STATIC-X’s Project: Regeneration Vol. 1 - July 10th, 2020
VOIVOD’s The End Of Dormancy - July 10th, 2020