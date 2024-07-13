Today In Metal History 🤘 July 13th, 2024🤘 NAPALM DEATH, GRIM REAPER, DAMON JOHNSON, TWISTED SISTER, QUEEN
July 13, 2024, 33 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
DAVID Karl William WILCOX - July 13, 1949
Happy 69th
Mark "The Animal" Mendoza (real name Mark Glickman; TWISTED SISTER, DICTATORS) - July 13th, 1955
Happy 61st
Bobby Rock (VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, NELSON) - July 13th, 1963
Happy 60th
Damon Johnson (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THIN LIZZY, ALICE COOPER, BROTHER CANE) - July 13th, 1964
“Thin Lizzy was the catalyst for what ultimately became Black Star Riders,” Johnson told BraveWords in 2016. “I’m really grateful to Scott Gorham, who’s obviously been pivotal in the whole situation - for Scott to be a member of a legendary band like Thin Lizzy and he was out touring under the Thin Lizzy banner really since the early ‘90s. So for him to be so committed to making new music that he would step away from that brand name, and create a new band in Black Star Riders, and commit all his time and energy to that, is pretty unprecedented if you think about it. So, the timing was right.”
Happy 55th
Mark "Barney" Greenway (NAPALM DEATH, BENEDICTION, EXTREME NOISE TERROR) - July 13th, 1969
Happy 54th
Steve Brown (TRIXTER) - July 13th, 1970
Heavy Releases
Happy 51st
QUEEN’s Queen - July 13th, 1973
Happy 40th
GRIM REAPER's See You In Hell - July 13th, 1984
About the success of the song/video “See You In Hell”, singer Steve Grimmet told BraveWords: “Well, that’s what started it all off. They put it out on MTV and they had a questionnaire after it asking ‘What do you think? Should we show more of this stuff?’ And they just got inundated with responses. So it went from a one-time only show to maximum rotation which is seven times a day, seven days a week, for seven weeks. It was awesome. And that’s why we did well there. But we didn’t do anything anywhere else because I think we were mismanaged. I’m sorry to say that because I still get along with the guys who managed us, but I think they just didn’t know, and it’s a shame.”
Happy 15th
JUDAS PRIEST's A Touch Of Evil: Live - July 13th, 2009
Happy 20th
DOKKEN’s Hell To Pay - July 13th, 2004
The first album to feature guitarist Jon Levin.
Happy 14th
HELLYEAH's Stampede - July 13th, 2010
A top ten debut (#8) on the US Billboard charts.
IN THIS MOMENT's A Star-Crossed Wasteland - July 13th, 2010
CANVAS SOLARIS' Irradiance - July 13th, 2010
HELL WITHIN's God Grant Me Vengeance - July 13th, 2010
Happy 10th
DEMONIC RESURRECTION’s The Demon King - July 13th, 2014
Happy 7th
EWIGKEIT’s Cosmic Man - July 13th, 2017
Happy 6th
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s Automata II - July 13th, 2018
BLACK FAST’s Spectre of Ruin - July 13th, 2018
BURY TOMORROW’s Black Flame - July 13th, 2018
CHELSEA GRIN’s Eternal Nightmare - July 13th, 2018
DEAFHEAVEN’s Ordinary Corrupt Human Love - July 13th, 2018
DEBAUCHERY’s In Der Hölle Spricht Man Deutsch - July 13th, 2018
HOPESFALL’s Arbiter - July 13th, 2018
MR. BIG’s Live from Milan (live album) - July 13th, 2018
OBSURA’s Diluvium - July 13th, 2018