Today In Metal History 🤘 July 13th, 2024🤘 NAPALM DEATH, GRIM REAPER, DAMON JOHNSON, TWISTED SISTER, QUEEN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 72nd

DAVID Karl William WILCOX - July 13, 1949

Happy 69th

Mark "The Animal" Mendoza (real name Mark Glickman;TWISTED SISTER, DICTATORS) - July 13th, 1955



Happy 61st

Bobby Rock (VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, NELSON) - July 13th, 1963

Happy 60th

Damon Johnson (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THIN LIZZY, ALICE COOPER, BROTHER CANE) - July 13th, 1964



Thin Lizzy was the catalyst for what ultimately became Black Star Riders, Johnson told BraveWords in 2016. Im really grateful to Scott Gorham, whos obviously been pivotal in the whole situation - for Scott to be a member of a legendary band like Thin Lizzy and he was out touring under the Thin Lizzy banner really since the early 90s. So for him to be so committed to making new music that he would step away from that brand name, and create a new band in Black Star Riders, and commit all his time and energy to that, is pretty unprecedented if you think about it. So, the timing was right.





Happy 55th

Mark "Barney" Greenway (NAPALM DEATH, BENEDICTION, EXTREME NOISE TERROR) - July 13th, 1969





Happy 54th

Steve Brown (TRIXTER) - July 13th, 1970

Heavy Releases

Happy 51st

QUEENs Queen - July 13th, 1973



Happy 40th

GRIM REAPER's See You In Hell - July 13th, 1984



About the success of the song/video See You In Hell, singer Steve Grimmet told BraveWords: Well, thats what started it all off. They put it out on MTV and they had a questionnaire after it asking What do you think? Should we show more of this stuff? And they just got inundated with responses. So it went from a one-time only show to maximum rotation which is seven times a day, seven days a week, for seven weeks. It was awesome. And thats why we did well there. But we didnt do anything anywhere else because I think we were mismanaged. Im sorry to say that because I still get along with the guys who managed us, but I think they just didnt know, and its a shame.





Happy 15th

JUDAS PRIEST's A Touch Of Evil: Live - July 13th, 2009





Happy 20th

DOKKENs Hell To Pay - July 13th, 2004

The first album to feature guitarist Jon Levin.





Happy 14th

HELLYEAH's Stampede - July 13th, 2010

A top ten debut (#8) on the US Billboard charts.







IN THIS MOMENT's A Star-Crossed Wasteland - July 13th, 2010

CANVAS SOLARIS' Irradiance - July 13th, 2010

HELL WITHIN's God Grant Me Vengeance - July 13th, 2010

Happy 10th

DEMONIC RESURRECTIONs The Demon King - July 13th, 2014

Happy 7th

EWIGKEITs Cosmic Man - July 13th, 2017

Happy 6th

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND MEs Automata II - July 13th, 2018

BLACK FASTs Spectre of Ruin - July 13th, 2018

BURY TOMORROWs Black Flame - July 13th, 2018

CHELSEA GRINs Eternal Nightmare - July 13th, 2018

DEAFHEAVENs Ordinary Corrupt Human Love - July 13th, 2018

DEBAUCHERYs In Der H繹lle Spricht Man Deutsch - July 13th, 2018

HOPESFALLs Arbiter - July 13th, 2018

MR. BIGs Live from Milan (live album) - July 13th, 2018

OBSURAs Diluvium - July 13th, 2018