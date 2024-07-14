Today In Metal History 🤘 July 14th, 2024🤘 MEGADETH, DANZIG, DAYLIGHT DIES, DEVILDRIVER

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Gary C. "Gar" Samuelson (MEGADETH): February 18th, 1958 – July 14th, 1999 (aged 41)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 62nd

Jeff Olson (TROUBLE, RETRO GRAVE) - July 14th, 1962

HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 54th

SUPERTRAMP’s Supertramp - July 14th, 1970

Happy 32nd

MEGADETH’s Countdown To Extinction – July 14th, 1992

It entered the Billboard charts at #2, but was stopped by an “Achy Breaky Heart”! MEGADETH’s Countdown To Extinction was released 31 years ago today, but starting in June, BILLY RAY CYRUS’ album Some Gave All spent 17 weeks at #1!







DANZIG III: How The Gods Kill - July 14th, 1992



Happy 16th

DAYLIGHT DIES' Lost To The Living - July 14th, 2008

Happy 15h

DEVILDRIVER's Pray For Villains - July 14th, 2009

JORN's Spirit Black - July 14th 2009

JUDAS PRIEST's A Touch Of Evil: Live - July 14th, 2009

ARAKAEA's Years In The Darkness - July 14th, 2009

ARSONISTS GET ALL GIRLS' Portals - July 14th, 2009

AUGUST BURNS RED's Constellations - July 14th, 2009



Happy 10th

SUICIDE SILENCE’s You Can't Stop Me - July 14th, 2014

Happy 7th

12 STONES’ Picture Perfect - July 14th, 2017

BLOODY HAMMERS’ The Horrific Case of Bloody Hammers - July 14th, 2017

BORIS’ Dear - July 14th, 2017

DAYSEEKER’s Dreaming Is Sinking /// Waking Is Rising - July 14th, 2017

EDGUY’s Monuments - July 14th, 2017

INTEGRITY’s Howling, for the Nightmare Shall Consume - July 14th, 2017

KISSIN' DYNAMITE’s Generation Goodbye – Dynamite Nights - July 14th, 2017

