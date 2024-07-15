Today In Metal History 🤘 July 15th, 2024🤘 JOE SATRIANI, JASON BONHAM, TROUBLE, OVERKILL, SENTENCED
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Bernadette Jean "Kelly" Johnson (GIRLSCHOOL): June 20th, 1958 – July 15th, 2007 (aged 49)
R.I.P. Peter Banks (YES, FLASH) - July 15th, 1947 – March 7th, 2013 (aged 65)
1947, Born on this day, Peter Banks, guitarist, Yes, (1968-70), and Flash. After playing with bassist Chris Squire in the Syn, Banks and Squire helped form Yes in 1968. Banks died of heart failure at aged 65 on March 7, 2013 at his home in Barnet, London.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 76th
Thomas Delmer "Artimus" Pyle (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - July 15th, 1948
Happy 68th
JOE SATRIANI (CHICKENFOOT) - July 15th, 1956
Happy 59th
Bobby Gustafson (OVERKILL) - July 15th, 1965
Happy 58th
Jason Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN, BONHAM) - July 15th, 1966
Happy 50th
Carlo Regadas (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - July 15th, 1974
Heavy Releases
Happy 56th
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’s Creedence Clearwater Revival - July 15, 1968
Happy 58th
THE YARDBIRDS’ Roger The Engineer (released in the UK as Yardbirds and in the US, Germany, France and Italy as Over Under Sideways Down) - July 15th, 1966
Happy 51st
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s We're An American Band - July 15th, 1973
Happy 47th
YES’ Going For The One - July 15th, 1977
Happy 37th
TROUBLE's Run To The Light - July 15th, 1987
Happy 30th
OVERKILL's W.F.O. July 15th, 1994
Happy 26th
SENTENCED’s Frozen - July 15th, 1998
Happy 13th
MANILLA ROAD’s Playground Of The Damned – July 15th, 2011
MALEFICE’s Awaken The Tides – July 15th, 2011
Happy 11th
PANZERCHRIST’s 7th Offensive – July 15th, 2013
Happy 8th
RAGING SPEEDHORN - Lost Ritual - July 15th, 2016
Happy 2nd
ANTIGAMA’s Whiteout - July 15th, 2022
JACK STARR’S’ BURNING STARR - Souls of the Innocent - July 15th, 2022
MANTAR’s Pain Is Forever and This Is the End - July 15th, 2022
SENSES FAIL’s Hell Is in Your Head - July 15th, 2022
SINNER’s Brotherhood - July 15th, 2022