Today In Metal History 🤘 July 6th, 2024🤘 BW&BK, DEF LEPPARD, QUIET RIOT, SAXON, HEART, RATT, GREAT WHITE

Brave Words & Bloody Knuckles magazine was born 30 years ago today! The name “stolen” from AGONY COLUMN’s second album from 1991 (with band approval!).

BraveWords founder/CEO “Metal” Tim Henderson reminisces:

“Not sure why we dated it March 1994, but cool metal history nonetheless. Martin Popoff and I pieced together BraveWords & Bloody Knuckles Vol. 1 No. 1. 30 years ago today (July 6th, 1994). I took it to a local printer in North York, and ran off 100 copies for $261.25 Canadian. 🎂 $2.61 cost per mag and sold them for $1.95. I didn’t want to sell any ads either, cuz I wanted to show people we could actually come up with an issue first. A “brave” move, but that business model would soon change. Who knows how much these copies are worth now? I only have 4 (four) left."







Seven years ago today (July 6th, 2007), OZZY OSBOURNE was the first star to be honored by the Broad Street Walk of Stars which celebrates notable people from the Birmingham area or with significant connections with it.



TALENT WE LOST



The guy that told us to “Rock Around The Clock” was born 99 years ago today (July 6th, 1925). 🎂 BILL HALEY sold 60 million records worldwide and died in 1981 at the age of 55.





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Graham Oliver (SAXON) - July 6th, 1952

Founding guitarist for SAXON from 1979 (Saxon) until 1995 (Dogs Of War)





Happy 75th

Michael Shrieve - (SANTANA, HSAS) - July 6th, 1949





Happy 72nd

Jesse Harms (SAMMY HAGAR, REO SPEEDWAGON) - July 6th, 1952



Happy 56th

Kingsley “King” Eldon Fowley III (DECEASED, OCTOBER 31st) - July 6th, 1968

Heavy Releases

Happy 52nd

EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER’S Trilogy - July 6th, 1972



Happy 43rd

DEF LEPPARD's High ’N’ Dry - July 6th, 1981





Happy 39th

HEART's Heart - July 6th, 1985

The band's only #1 album in the US and only #1 single with "These Dreams".

Happy 38th

QUIET RIOT's QR III - July 6th, 1986

The last time QUIET RIOT hit the Billboard charts in the US.



Happy 25th

DOKKEN’s The Very Best Of Dokken - July 6th, 1999

GREAT WHITE’s Can’t Get There From Here - July 6th, 1999

RATT's Ratt - July 6th, 1999

AGALLOCH’s Pale Folklore – July 6th, 1999



Happy 15th

THE PROJECT HATE’s The Lustrate Process - July 6th, 2009

THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXPERIENCE’s Danza III: The Series Of Unfortunate Events - July 6th, 2009

Happy 14th

HELSTAR’s Rising From The Grave - July 6th, 2010

VALKYRIE’s Man Of Two Visions - July 6th, 2010

A PLEA FOR PURGING’s The Marriage Of Heaven And Hell - July 6th, 2010

Happy 13th

CHTHONIC’s Takasago Army – July 6th, 2011