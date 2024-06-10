Today In Metal History 🤘 June 10th, 2024 🤘 BEHEMOTH, RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH, CARCASS, CANDLEMASS

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 61st

Magnus Rosén (HAMMERFALL) - June 10th, 1963





Happy 57th

Ferdy Doernberg (ROUGH SILK) – June 10th, 1967

Happy 47th

Adam Michał Darski (Nergal) (BEHEMOTH) - June 10th, 1977





Happy 46th

Marko Paasikoski (SONATA ARCTICA) – June 10th, 1978

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 42nd

RAINBOW's Straight Between The Eyes - June 10th, 1982



Happy 41st

THE KINKS’ State Of Confusion -1983

PANTERA's Metal Magic - June 10th, 1983





Happy 38th

CANDLEMASS' Epicus Doomicus Metallicus - June 10th, 1986





Happy 28th

CARCASS’ Swansong - June 10th, 1996





Happy 16th

NACHTMYSTIUM's Assassins: Black Meddle, Part 1 - June 10th, 2008

INHALE EXHALE's I Swear... - June 10th, 2008

Happy 14th

MEKONG DELTA’s Wanderer On The Edge Of Time – June 10th, 2010

Happy 11th

BLACK SABBATH's 13 - June 10th, 2013

13 is the nineteenth and final studio album from the heavy metal originators.





Happy 10th

HELLYEAH’s Blood For Blood - June 10th, 2014

INCANTATION’s Dirges of Elysium - June 10th, 2014

TOMBS’ Savage Gold - June 10th, 2014

THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s Let The Ocean Take Me - June 10th, 2014

THE ATLAS MOTH’s The Old Believer - June 10th, 2014

WRETCHED’s Cannibal - June 10th, 2014

Happy 8th

MOTÖRHEAD’s Clean Your Clock - June 10th, 2016

Recorded at two sold-out shows at the Zenith in Munich, Germany, on November 20th and 21st, 2015, these two shows would turn out to be the last Motörhead live shows that were recorded professionally. It was released approximately six months after the death of Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister.



Happy 1st

BILLY HOWERDEL - What Normal Was - June 10th, 2023

DOWNSET. - Maintain - June 10th, 2023

DRAGGED UNDER - Upright Animals - June 10th, 2023

KISS - Off the Soundboard: Live at Donington 1996 - June 10th, 2023

KREATOR - Hate Über Alles - June 10th, 2023

MICHAEL MONROE - I Live Too Fast to Die Young - June 10th, 2023

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE - Scoring the End of the World - June 10th, 2023

SATYRICON - Satyricon & Munch - June 10th, 2023

SCHANDMAUL - Knüppel aus dem Sack - June 10th, 2023

SECRETS - The Collapse - June 10th, 2023

SEVENTH WONDER - The Testament - June 10th, 2023

SEVERE TORTURE - Fisting the Sockets - June 10th, 2023

SOREPTION - Jord - June 10th, 2023

TIERRA SANTA - Destino - June 10th, 2023

WILLIAM DUVALL - 11.12.21 Live-In-Studio Nashville - June 10th, 2023

WIND ROSE - Warfront - June 10th, 2023



