Today In Metal History 🤘 June 10th, 2024 🤘 BEHEMOTH, RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH, CARCASS, CANDLEMASS
June 10, 2024, 30 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 61st
Magnus Rosén (HAMMERFALL) - June 10th, 1963
Happy 57th
Ferdy Doernberg (ROUGH SILK) – June 10th, 1967
Happy 47th
Adam Michał Darski (Nergal) (BEHEMOTH) - June 10th, 1977
Happy 46th
Marko Paasikoski (SONATA ARCTICA) – June 10th, 1978
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 42nd
RAINBOW's Straight Between The Eyes - June 10th, 1982
Happy 41st
THE KINKS’ State Of Confusion -1983
PANTERA's Metal Magic - June 10th, 1983
Happy 38th
CANDLEMASS' Epicus Doomicus Metallicus - June 10th, 1986
Happy 28th
CARCASS’ Swansong - June 10th, 1996
Happy 16th
NACHTMYSTIUM's Assassins: Black Meddle, Part 1 - June 10th, 2008
INHALE EXHALE's I Swear... - June 10th, 2008
Happy 14th
MEKONG DELTA’s Wanderer On The Edge Of Time – June 10th, 2010
Happy 11th
BLACK SABBATH's 13 - June 10th, 2013
13 is the nineteenth and final studio album from the heavy metal originators.
Happy 10th
HELLYEAH’s Blood For Blood - June 10th, 2014
INCANTATION’s Dirges of Elysium - June 10th, 2014
TOMBS’ Savage Gold - June 10th, 2014
THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s Let The Ocean Take Me - June 10th, 2014
THE ATLAS MOTH’s The Old Believer - June 10th, 2014
WRETCHED’s Cannibal - June 10th, 2014
Happy 8th
MOTÖRHEAD’s Clean Your Clock - June 10th, 2016
Recorded at two sold-out shows at the Zenith in Munich, Germany, on November 20th and 21st, 2015, these two shows would turn out to be the last Motörhead live shows that were recorded professionally. It was released approximately six months after the death of Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister.
Happy 1st
BILLY HOWERDEL - What Normal Was - June 10th, 2023
DOWNSET. - Maintain - June 10th, 2023
DRAGGED UNDER - Upright Animals - June 10th, 2023
KISS - Off the Soundboard: Live at Donington 1996 - June 10th, 2023
KREATOR - Hate Über Alles - June 10th, 2023
MICHAEL MONROE - I Live Too Fast to Die Young - June 10th, 2023
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE - Scoring the End of the World - June 10th, 2023
SATYRICON - Satyricon & Munch - June 10th, 2023
SCHANDMAUL - Knüppel aus dem Sack - June 10th, 2023
SECRETS - The Collapse - June 10th, 2023
SEVENTH WONDER - The Testament - June 10th, 2023
SEVERE TORTURE - Fisting the Sockets - June 10th, 2023
SOREPTION - Jord - June 10th, 2023
TIERRA SANTA - Destino - June 10th, 2023
WILLIAM DUVALL - 11.12.21 Live-In-Studio Nashville - June 10th, 2023
WIND ROSE - Warfront - June 10th, 2023