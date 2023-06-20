Today In Metal History 🤘 June 20th, 2023🤘 MICHAEL ANTHONY, FOREIGNER, SCORPIONS, FAITH NO MORE, BLACK SABBATH
June 20, 2023, 21 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. - Bernadette Jean "Kelly" Johnson (GIRLSCHOOL): June 20th, 1958 – July 15th, 2007 (aged 49 years)
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 68th Birthday Michael Anthony Sobolewski (CHICKENFOOT, VAN HALEN) - June 20th, 1954
Heavy Releases
Happy 44th
FOREIGNER's Double Vision - June 20th, 1978
Happy 37th
SCORPIONS' World Wide Live - June 20th, 1985
Happy 34th
SAXON's Destiny - June 20th, 1988
DEEP PURPLE’s Nobody’s Perfect - June 20th, 1988
Happy 33rd
FAITH NO MORE's The Real Thing - June 20th, 1989
EXCEL's The Joke's On You - June 20th, 1989
MR. BIG's Mr. Big - June 20th, 1989
Happy 27th
BLACK SABBATH's Forbidden - June 20th, 1995
Happy 22nd
KING DIAMOND's House Of God - June 20th, 2000
AYREON’s Universal Migrator Part 1: The Dream Sequencer
Happy 14th
SCAR SYMMETRY's Holographic Universe - June 20th, 2008
Happy 15th
UNDEROATH's Define The Great Line - June 20, 2006
Happy 11th
THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT’s Deconstruction/Ghost - June 20th, 2011
FULLFORCE’s One - June 20th, 2011
Happy 8th
TANKARD’s R.I.B. - June 20th, 2014
CANNABIS CORPSE’s From Wisdom to Baked - June 20th, 2014