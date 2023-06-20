Today In Metal History 🤘 June 20th, 2023🤘 MICHAEL ANTHONY, FOREIGNER, SCORPIONS, FAITH NO MORE, BLACK SABBATH

Today In Metal History 🤘 June 20th, 2023🤘 MICHAEL ANTHONY, FOREIGNER, SCORPIONS, FAITH NO MORE, BLACK SABBATH

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. - Bernadette Jean "Kelly" Johnson (GIRLSCHOOL): June 20th, 1958 – July 15th, 2007 (aged 49 years)

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 68th Birthday Michael Anthony Sobolewski (CHICKENFOOT, VAN HALEN) - June 20th, 1954

Heavy Releases

Happy 44th
FOREIGNER's Double Vision - June 20th, 1978

Happy 37th
SCORPIONS' World Wide Live - June 20th, 1985

Happy 34th
SAXON's Destiny - June 20th, 1988
DEEP PURPLE’s Nobody’s Perfect - June 20th, 1988

Happy 33rd
FAITH NO MORE's The Real Thing - June 20th, 1989
EXCEL's The Joke's On You - June 20th, 1989
MR. BIG's Mr. Big - June 20th, 1989

Happy 27th
BLACK SABBATH's Forbidden - June 20th, 1995

Happy 22nd
KING DIAMOND's House Of God - June 20th, 2000
AYREON’s Universal Migrator Part 1: The Dream Sequencer

Happy 14th
SCAR SYMMETRY's Holographic Universe - June 20th, 2008

Happy 15th
UNDEROATH's Define The Great Line - June 20, 2006

Happy 11th
THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT’s Deconstruction/Ghost - June 20th, 2011
FULLFORCE’s One - June 20th, 2011

Happy 8th
TANKARD’s R.I.B. - June 20th, 2014
CANNABIS CORPSE’s From Wisdom to Baked - June 20th, 2014



Featured Audio

VOIVOD – “Nuage Fractal” (Century Media)

Featured Video

VORTEX - "First Blood"

