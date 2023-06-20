Today In Metal History 🤘 June 20th, 2023🤘 MICHAEL ANTHONY, FOREIGNER, SCORPIONS, FAITH NO MORE, BLACK SABBATH

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. - Bernadette Jean "Kelly" Johnson (GIRLSCHOOL): June 20th, 1958 – July 15th, 2007 (aged 49 years)

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 68th Birthday Michael Anthony Sobolewski (CHICKENFOOT, VAN HALEN) - June 20th, 1954



Heavy Releases

Happy 44th

FOREIGNER's Double Vision - June 20th, 1978





Happy 37th

SCORPIONS' World Wide Live - June 20th, 1985





Happy 34th

SAXON's Destiny - June 20th, 1988

DEEP PURPLE’s Nobody’s Perfect - June 20th, 1988





Happy 33rd

FAITH NO MORE's The Real Thing - June 20th, 1989

EXCEL's The Joke's On You - June 20th, 1989

MR. BIG's Mr. Big - June 20th, 1989





Happy 27th

BLACK SABBATH's Forbidden - June 20th, 1995



Happy 22nd

KING DIAMOND's House Of God - June 20th, 2000

AYREON’s Universal Migrator Part 1: The Dream Sequencer



Happy 14th

SCAR SYMMETRY's Holographic Universe - June 20th, 2008

Happy 15th

UNDEROATH's Define The Great Line - June 20, 2006

Happy 11th

THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT’s Deconstruction/Ghost - June 20th, 2011

FULLFORCE’s One - June 20th, 2011

Happy 8th

TANKARD’s R.I.B. - June 20th, 2014

CANNABIS CORPSE’s From Wisdom to Baked - June 20th, 2014