Today In Metal History 🤘 June 8th, 2024 🤘 ACCEPT, JUDAS PRIEST, FAITH NO MORE, VELVET REVOLVER, NEVERMORE, CANDLEMASS

Happy 70th Birthday Mark Tornillo (ACCEPT, TT QUICK) - June 8th, 1954



Happy 58th Birthday Jens Kidman (MESHUGGAH) - June 8th, 1966

Happy 54th Birthday Peter Stålfors (DREAM EVIL) - June 8th, 1970

Happy 52nd Birthday P.J. Farley (TRIXTER) - June 8th, 1972



THE WHO’s The Kids Are Alright - June 8th, 1979



SURVIVOR’s Eye Of The Tiger - June 8th, 1982

#1 in Canada, #2 in the US.

Survivor singer David Bickler told BraveWords how they wrote the theme song for Rocky III: “It was in fact written for the movie. Sylvester Stallone knew Tony Scotti - who owned Scotti Records, and were distributed by Epic - so he was actually asking him about how he wanted to have a rock song to go with that opening sequence. So, he reached out to us to see if we could come up with a song - specifically for that.”

BraveWords: The opening of Rocky III was going to be “Another One Bites The Dust” by QUEEN.

David Bickler: “I believe that is true. I’ve heard conflicting things of it - he didn’t want to use it, or they wouldn’t allow to license it. I’m not sure about that. But it was what was in place.”







JUDAS PRIEST's Priest... Live! - June 8th, 1987

FAITH NO MORE’s Angel Dust - June 8th, 1992



DEF LEPPARD's Euphoria - June 8th, 1999







TESTAMENT's The Gathering - June 8th, 1999





GENE SIMMONS’ Asshole - June 8th, 2004



In BW&BK magazine #80, we asked Gene to draw comparisons between Asshole and his 1978 solo debut. “It feels like its part two, it feels like it goes along the same lines. There tended to be a little more guitar on the first solo record, in fact the first solo record I did 26 years ago, I played all the rhythm guitars and I didn’t play a stick of bass, I guess to prove to myself that I’m not just that bass player, who knows why. When you’re twenty-something you tend to want to go through all kinds of hurdles to try to prove to somebody, to make some kind of statement. But the truth is that 26 years later I have nothing to prove, I don’t feel any kind of pressure to prove anything to anybody. I’m comfortable with the amount of money I have, and I want lots more. I’m comfortable with the amount of fame that I have, and I want more. Lots of girls, but there’s always room for more, c’mon in the water’s fine. Yeah, love all that stuff and anybody who thinks that ‘when is enough’ is phrase of winners... it’s a losers idea because I know for a fact that if God appears to me privately today, I don’t care if you’re Bill Gates or you or me, and says ‘listen, nobody is watching, that wallet in your pocket, I’m gonna give you a chance to have more or less in your wallet’, what do you want? Would you want more?"

VELVET REVOLVER’s Contraband - June 8th, 2004





NEVERMORE’s The Obsidian Conspiracy - June 8th, 2010

THE HAUNTED's Road Kill - June 8th, 2010

NACHTMYSTIUM's Addicts: Black Meddle, Part II - June 8th, 2010

WHITECHAPEL's A New Era Of Corruption - June 8th, 2010

CIRCLE OF DEAD CHILDREN’s Psalm Of The Grand Destroyer - June 8th, 2010

EYES SET TO KILL’s Broken Flames - June 8th, 2010

THE FUNERAL PYRE’s Vultures At Dawn - June 8th, 2010

KINGDOM OF SORROW’s Behind The Blackets Tears - June 8th, 2010

MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE’s Lost Boy - June 8th, 2010

THE GHOST INSIDE’s Returners - June 8th, 2010





CANDLEMASS’ Psalms For The Dead - June 8th, 2012

MNEMIC’s Mnemesis - June 8th, 2012



GORGOROTH’s Instinctus Bestialis – June 8th, 2015

EISREGEN’s Satan Liebt Dich - June 8th, 2018

EXMORTUS’ The Sound of Steel - June 8th, 2018

REFUGE’s Solitary Men - June 8th, 2018

TNT’s XIII - June 8th, 2018

TREMONTI’s A Dying Machine - June 8th, 2018

YOB’s Our Raw Heart - June 8th, 2018

ZEAL & ARDOR’s Stranger Fruit - June 8th, 2018