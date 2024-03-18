Today In Metal History 🤘 March 18th, 2024 🤘 RUSH, ALICE IN CHAINS, BERNIE TORMÉ, CINDERELLA, OZZY OSBOURNE, AEROSMITH

March 18, 2024, 8 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Bernie Tormé (OZZY OSBOURNE, GILLAN, DESPERADO) - March 18th, 1952 - March 17th, 2019 (aged 66)

R.I.P. Jeffrey Philip LaBar (CINDERELLA): March 18, 1963 – July 14, 2021 (aged 58)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 59th 
Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, BROKEN TEETH ) - March 18th, 1965

Happy 58th  
Jerry Cantrell (ALICE IN CHAINS) - March 18th, 1966
Jon Levin (DOKKEN, DORO, WARLOCK) – March 18th, 1966


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th  
RUSH’s Rush - March 18th, 1974



Happy 36th
THE WHO’s Who's Better, Who's Best: This Is The Very Best of The Who - March 18th, 1988 

Happy 27th  
AEROSMITH's Nine Lives - March 18th, 1997

AUTOGRAPH’s Missing Pieces - March 18th, 1997

Happy 16th  
BURY YOUR DEAD’s Bury Your Dead - March 18th, 2008
BLACK TIDE’s Light From Above – March 18th, 2008

Happy 13th  
AVANTASIA’s The Flying Opera – March 18th, 2011
BLOODBOUND’s Unholy Cross – March 18th, 2011
MINDFLOW’s With Bare Hands – March 18th, 2011
TOKYO BLADE’s Thousand Men Strong – March 18th, 2011
U.D.O.’s Rev Raptor – March 18th, 2011

Happy 11th 
INTRONAUT’s Habitual Levitations (Instilling Words With Tones) – March 18th, 2013

Happy 10th  
DEMON HUNTER’s Extremist – March 18th, 2014

Happy 8th  
BLAZE BAYLEY’s Infinite Entanglement – March 18th, 2016
CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ Havoc – March 18th, 2016
CONVULSE’s Cycle Of Revenge – March 18th, 2016
GRAILKNIGHTS’ Dead Or Alive (EP) – March 18th, 2016
HUMAN FORTRESS’ Thieves Of The Night – March 18th, 2016
MOB RULES’ Tales From Beyond – March 18th, 2016
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s War Brigade – March 18th, 2016
SPIRITUAL BEGGARS’ Sunrise To Sundown – March 18th, 2016

Happy 4th
LYNCH's Ultima - March 18th, 2020

Happy 2nd
AGATHODAIMON - The Seven
DARK FUNERAL - We Are the Apocalypse
DAWN OF ASHES - Scars of the Broken
MANIGANCE - Le bal des ombres
RONNI LE TEKRØ - Bigfoot TV
RONNIE ATKINS - Make It Count
STABBING WESTWARD - Chasing Ghosts
TÝR - A Night at the Nordic House 

 



