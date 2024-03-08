Today In Metal History 🤘 March 8th, 2024 🤘IRON MAIDEN, HELLOWEEN, QUEEN, SOUNDGARDEN, DISMEMBER
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN) - March 8th, 1957 - March 13th, 2013 (aged 56)
R.I.P. Mel Galley (WHITESNAKE, TRAPEZE, PHENOMENA): March 8th, 1948 – July 1st, 2008 (aged 60)
R.I.P Ingo Schwichtenberg (HELLOWEEN): May 18th, 1965 – March 8th, 1995 (aged 29)
R.I.P. Mike Starr (ALICE IN CHAINS): April 4th, 1966 – March 8th, 2011 (aged 44)
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 50th
QUEEN's Queen II - March 8th, 1974
Happy 47th
FOREIGNER's Foreigner - March 8th, 1977
Happy 42nd
ASIA's Asia - March 8, 1982
Happy 36th
HONEYMOON SUITE’s Racing After Midnight - March 8, 1988
Happy 30th
DAVID LEE ROTH's Your Filthy Little Mouth - March 8th, 1994
Happy 30th
SOUNDGARDEN's Superunknown - March 8th, 1994
Happy 26th
NIGHTWISH’s Oceanborn - March 8th, 1998
Happy 20th
DISMEMBER’s Where Ironcrosses Grow - March 8th, 2004
Happy 14th
BURZUM’s Belus – March 8th, 2010
Happy 13th
SCOTT WEINRICH’s Adrift – March 8th, 2011
THE AMENTA’s Vo1d - March 8th, 2011
THE HUMAN ABSTRACT’s Digital Veil - March 8th, 2011
Happy 11th
LORDI’s To Beast Or Not To Beast – March 8th, 2013
HORNA’s Askel Lähempänä Saatanaa – March 8th, 2013
Happy 5th
CHILDREN OF BODOM - Hexed - March 8th, 2019
DORO - Backstage to Heaven (EP) - March 8th, 2019
IRON FIRE - Beyond the Void - March 8th, 2019
IRON SAVIOR - Kill or Get Killed - March 8th, 2019
MAGO DE OZ - Ira Dei - March 8th, 2019
MISERY INDEX - Rituals of Power - March 8th, 2019
THE RAVEN AGE - Conspiracy - March 8th, 2019
TESLA - Shock - March 8th, 2019
TYR - Hel - March 8th, 2019