Today In Metal History 🤘 March 8th, 2024 🤘IRON MAIDEN, HELLOWEEN, QUEEN, SOUNDGARDEN, DISMEMBER

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN) - March 8th, 1957 - March 13th, 2013 (aged 56)





R.I.P. Mel Galley (WHITESNAKE, TRAPEZE, PHENOMENA): March 8th, 1948 – July 1st, 2008 (aged 60)

R.I.P Ingo Schwichtenberg (HELLOWEEN): May 18th, 1965 – March 8th, 1995 (aged 29)

R.I.P. Mike Starr (ALICE IN CHAINS): April 4th, 1966 – March 8th, 2011 (aged 44)







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th

QUEEN's Queen II - March 8th, 1974



Happy 47th

FOREIGNER's Foreigner - March 8th, 1977



Happy 42nd

ASIA's Asia - March 8, 1982







Happy 36th

HONEYMOON SUITE’s Racing After Midnight - March 8, 1988





Happy 30th

DAVID LEE ROTH's Your Filthy Little Mouth - March 8th, 1994

Happy 30th

SOUNDGARDEN's Superunknown - March 8th, 1994





Happy 26th

NIGHTWISH’s Oceanborn - March 8th, 1998





Happy 20th

DISMEMBER’s Where Ironcrosses Grow - March 8th, 2004

Happy 14th

BURZUM’s Belus – March 8th, 2010

Happy 13th

SCOTT WEINRICH’s Adrift – March 8th, 2011

THE AMENTA’s Vo1d - March 8th, 2011

THE HUMAN ABSTRACT’s Digital Veil - March 8th, 2011

Happy 11th

LORDI’s To Beast Or Not To Beast – March 8th, 2013

HORNA’s Askel Lähempänä Saatanaa – March 8th, 2013

Happy 5th

CHILDREN OF BODOM - Hexed - March 8th, 2019

DORO - Backstage to Heaven (EP) - March 8th, 2019

IRON FIRE - Beyond the Void - March 8th, 2019

IRON SAVIOR - Kill or Get Killed - March 8th, 2019

MAGO DE OZ - Ira Dei - March 8th, 2019

MISERY INDEX - Rituals of Power - March 8th, 2019

THE RAVEN AGE - Conspiracy - March 8th, 2019

TESLA - Shock - March 8th, 2019

TYR - Hel - March 8th, 2019



