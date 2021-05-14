Today In Metal History 🤘 May 14th, 2021 🤘 TESTAMENT, CREAM, AEROSMITH, SAXON, AMORPHIS
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 57th
Eric Peterson (TESTAMENT) - May 14th, 1964
Happy 68th
Paul Shortino (KING KOBRA, ROUGH CUTT, QUIET RIOT) - May 14th, 1953
Happy 65th
Steve Hogarth (MARILLION) - May 14th, 1956
Happy 59th
Ian Robert Astbury (THE CULT) - May 14th, 1962
C.C. Deville (POISON) - May 14th, 1962
Happy 55th
Mike Inez (ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE) - May 14th, 1966
Musicians We Lost
R.I.P. John Symon Asher Bruce (CREAM) - May 14th, 1943 - October 25th, 2014
Heavy Releases
Happy 50th
PINK FLOYD’s Relics - May 14th, 1971
Happy 45th
AEROSMITH’S Rocks - May 14th, 1976
Happy 44th
HEART’s Little Queen - May 14, 1977
Happy 39th
SAXON’s The Eagle Has Landed - May 14th, 1982
Happy 25th
AMORPHIS’ Elegy May 14th, 1996
DEF LEPPARD’s Slang - May 14th, 1996
Happy 20th
SCORPIONS’ Acoustica - May 14th, 2001
Happy 14th
HATESPHERE's Serpent Smiles And Killer Eyes - May 14th, 2007
Happy 11th
BLACK MAJESTY’s In Your Honor - May 14th, 2010
PRETTY MAIDS’ Pandemonium - May 14th, 2010
Happy 8th
THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s One of Us Is the Killer - May 14th, 2013
TRIBULATION's The Formulas Of Death