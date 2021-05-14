Today In Metal History 🤘 May 14th, 2021 🤘 TESTAMENT, CREAM, AEROSMITH, SAXON, AMORPHIS

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 57th

Eric Peterson (TESTAMENT) - May 14th, 1964



Happy 68th

Paul Shortino (KING KOBRA, ROUGH CUTT, QUIET RIOT) - May 14th, 1953

Happy 65th

Steve Hogarth (MARILLION) - May 14th, 1956

Happy 59th

Ian Robert Astbury (THE CULT) - May 14th, 1962

C.C. Deville (POISON) - May 14th, 1962

Happy 55th

Mike Inez (ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE) - May 14th, 1966

Musicians We Lost

R.I.P. John Symon Asher Bruce (CREAM) - May 14th, 1943 - October 25th, 2014



Heavy Releases

Happy 50th

PINK FLOYD’s Relics - May 14th, 1971

Happy 45th

AEROSMITH’S Rocks - May 14th, 1976



Happy 44th

HEART’s Little Queen - May 14, 1977

Happy 39th

SAXON’s The Eagle Has Landed - May 14th, 1982

Happy 25th

AMORPHIS’ Elegy May 14th, 1996

DEF LEPPARD’s Slang - May 14th, 1996



Happy 20th

SCORPIONS’ Acoustica - May 14th, 2001

Happy 14th

HATESPHERE's Serpent Smiles And Killer Eyes - May 14th, 2007

Happy 11th

BLACK MAJESTY’s In Your Honor - May 14th, 2010

PRETTY MAIDS’ Pandemonium - May 14th, 2010

Happy 8th

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s One of Us Is the Killer - May 14th, 2013

TRIBULATION's The Formulas Of Death

