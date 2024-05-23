Today In Metal History 🤘 May 23rd, 2024 🤘 ENTOMBED, THE WHO, KISS, HELLOWEEN, DOKKEN, NILE

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 51st
Alex Hellid (ENTOMBED far right above) - May 23rd, 1973 (band photo above by Mez)

Heavy Releases

Happy 55th
THE WHO’s Tommy - May 23rd, 1969

Happy 54th
THE WHO’s THE WHO’s - May 23rd, 1970

Happy 45th
KISS' Dynasty - May 23rd, 1979

Happy 37th
HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part 1 - May 23rd, 1987

Happy 29th
DOKKEN's Dysfunctional - May 23rd, 1995
SUFFOCATION’s Pierced From Within - May 23rd, 1995



Happy 19th 
NILE's Annihilation Of The Wicked - May 23rd, 2005

Happy 17th
SIGH's Hangman's Hymn - May 23rd, 2007

Happy 16th
CRYPTOPSY's The Unspoken King - May 23rd, 2008
KATAKLYSM's Prevail - May 23rd, 2008

Happy 13th
WOLVERINE’s Communication Lost – May 23rd, 2011

Happy 10th
KISS’ Kiss 40 (Decades of Decibels) - May 23rd, 2014
MISERY INDEX’ The Killing Gods - May 23rd, 2014
RAGE’s The Soundchaser Archives - May 23rd, 2014
UNISONIC’s For The Kingdom - May 23rd, 2014

Happy 8th
PROTOTYPE's Continuum - May 23rd, 2006

Happy 6th
SNOWY SHAW - White Is the New Black - May 23rd, 2018



