Today In Metal History 🤘 May 23rd, 2024 🤘 ENTOMBED, THE WHO, KISS, HELLOWEEN, DOKKEN, NILE
May 23, 2024, an hour ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 51st
Alex Hellid (ENTOMBED far right above) - May 23rd, 1973 (band photo above by Mez)
Heavy Releases
Happy 55th
THE WHO’s Tommy - May 23rd, 1969
Happy 54th
THE WHO’s THE WHO’s - May 23rd, 1970
Happy 45th
KISS' Dynasty - May 23rd, 1979
Happy 37th
HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part 1 - May 23rd, 1987
Happy 29th
DOKKEN's Dysfunctional - May 23rd, 1995
SUFFOCATION’s Pierced From Within - May 23rd, 1995
Happy 19th
NILE's Annihilation Of The Wicked - May 23rd, 2005
Happy 17th
SIGH's Hangman's Hymn - May 23rd, 2007
Happy 16th
CRYPTOPSY's The Unspoken King - May 23rd, 2008
KATAKLYSM's Prevail - May 23rd, 2008
Happy 13th
WOLVERINE’s Communication Lost – May 23rd, 2011
Happy 10th
KISS’ Kiss 40 (Decades of Decibels) - May 23rd, 2014
MISERY INDEX’ The Killing Gods - May 23rd, 2014
RAGE’s The Soundchaser Archives - May 23rd, 2014
UNISONIC’s For The Kingdom - May 23rd, 2014
Happy 8th
PROTOTYPE's Continuum - May 23rd, 2006
Happy 6th
SNOWY SHAW - White Is the New Black - May 23rd, 2018