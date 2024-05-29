Today In Metal History 🤘 May 29th, 2023 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, US FESTIVAL, BLAZE BAYLEY, KAMELOT, WARLOCK, CELTIC FROST, AMORPHIS

May 29, 2024, 41 minutes ago

news heavy metal iron maiden warlock celtic frost amorphis blaze bayley kamelot

Today In Metal History 🤘 May 29th, 2023 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, US FESTIVAL, BLAZE BAYLEY, KAMELOT, WARLOCK, CELTIC FROST, AMORPHIS

HEAVY HISTORY

41 years ago today (May 29th, 1983). 
QUIET RIOT + MÖTLEY CRÜE + OZZY OSBOURNE + JUDAS PRIEST + TRIUMPH + SCORPIONS + VAN HALEN
On one bill. In front of nearly 500,000 people at Glen Helen Regional Park near Devore, San Bernardino, California.
US Festival - Heavy Metal Day




HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 79th
Gary Brooker (PROCOL HARUM, ERIC CLAPTON, ALAN PARSONS PROJECT) - May 29th, 1945

Happy 75th
Francis Rossi (STATUS QUO) - May 29th, 1949

Happy 61st
Blaze Bayley (BLAZE, WOLFSBANE, IRON MAIDEN) - May 29th, 1963

Happy 50th
Thomas Youngblood (KAMELOT) - May 29th, 1974

Heavy Releases

Happy 39th
WARLOCK's Hellbound - May 29th, 1985

Happy 35th
BANG TANGO's Psycho Cafe - May 29th, 1989

Happy 24th
IRON MAIDEN's Brave New World - May 29th, 2000

Happy 23rd
QUIET RIOT’s Guilty Pleasures - May 29th, 2001

Happy 18th
CELTIC FROST's Monotheist - May 29th, 2006

Happy 17th
CEPHALIC CARNAGE's Xenosapien - May 29th, 2007

Happy 15th
AMORPHIS' Skyforger - May 29th, 2009
ANDREAS KISSER's Hubris I & II - May 29th, 2009
DEVOURMENT's Unleash The Carnivore - May 29th, 2009
NECROPHOBIC's Death To All - May 29th, 2009
TÝR’s By The Light Of The Northen Star - May 29th, 2009
UFO's The Visitor - May 29th, 2009

Happy 12th
SYNTHETIC BREED’s Zero Degrees Freedom – May 29th, 2012

Happy 11th
CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Halo Of Blood - May 29th, 2013
CHTHONIC’s Bú-Tik - May 29th, 2013

Happy 9th
HELLOWEEN’s My God-Given Right – May 29th, 2015

Happy 4th
ACARASH’s Descend To Purity - May 29th, 2020
ALESTORM’s Curse Of The Crystal Coconut - May 29th, 2020
BEHEMOTH’s A Forest (EP) - May 29th, 2020
BLEED FROM WITHIN’s Fracture - May 29th, 2020
CENTINEX’s Death in Pieces - May 29th, 2020
DEF LEPPARD’s London To Vegas (live album) - May 29th, 2020
GRAVE DIGGER’s Fields Of Blood - May 29th, 2020
SORCERER’s Lamenting Of The Innocent - May 29th, 2020
XIBALBA’s Años en Infierno - May 29th, 2020



Featured Video

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources