Today In Metal History 🤘 May 29th, 2023 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, US FESTIVAL, BLAZE BAYLEY, KAMELOT, WARLOCK, CELTIC FROST, AMORPHIS
May 29, 2024, 41 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
41 years ago today (May 29th, 1983).
QUIET RIOT + MÖTLEY CRÜE + OZZY OSBOURNE + JUDAS PRIEST + TRIUMPH + SCORPIONS + VAN HALEN
On one bill. In front of nearly 500,000 people at Glen Helen Regional Park near Devore, San Bernardino, California.
US Festival - Heavy Metal Day
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 79th
Gary Brooker (PROCOL HARUM, ERIC CLAPTON, ALAN PARSONS PROJECT) - May 29th, 1945
Happy 75th
Francis Rossi (STATUS QUO) - May 29th, 1949
Happy 61st
Blaze Bayley (BLAZE, WOLFSBANE, IRON MAIDEN) - May 29th, 1963
Happy 50th
Thomas Youngblood (KAMELOT) - May 29th, 1974
Heavy Releases
Happy 39th
WARLOCK's Hellbound - May 29th, 1985
Happy 35th
BANG TANGO's Psycho Cafe - May 29th, 1989
Happy 24th
IRON MAIDEN's Brave New World - May 29th, 2000
Happy 23rd
QUIET RIOT’s Guilty Pleasures - May 29th, 2001
Happy 18th
CELTIC FROST's Monotheist - May 29th, 2006
Happy 17th
CEPHALIC CARNAGE's Xenosapien - May 29th, 2007
Happy 15th
AMORPHIS' Skyforger - May 29th, 2009
ANDREAS KISSER's Hubris I & II - May 29th, 2009
DEVOURMENT's Unleash The Carnivore - May 29th, 2009
NECROPHOBIC's Death To All - May 29th, 2009
TÝR’s By The Light Of The Northen Star - May 29th, 2009
UFO's The Visitor - May 29th, 2009
Happy 12th
SYNTHETIC BREED’s Zero Degrees Freedom – May 29th, 2012
Happy 11th
CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Halo Of Blood - May 29th, 2013
CHTHONIC’s Bú-Tik - May 29th, 2013
Happy 9th
HELLOWEEN’s My God-Given Right – May 29th, 2015
Happy 4th
ACARASH’s Descend To Purity - May 29th, 2020
ALESTORM’s Curse Of The Crystal Coconut - May 29th, 2020
BEHEMOTH’s A Forest (EP) - May 29th, 2020
BLEED FROM WITHIN’s Fracture - May 29th, 2020
CENTINEX’s Death in Pieces - May 29th, 2020
DEF LEPPARD’s London To Vegas (live album) - May 29th, 2020
GRAVE DIGGER’s Fields Of Blood - May 29th, 2020
SORCERER’s Lamenting Of The Innocent - May 29th, 2020
XIBALBA’s Años en Infierno - May 29th, 2020